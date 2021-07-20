The Latrobe Legion baseball team was one out from advancing to the final day of the Region 7 Tournament.
Then, the Jethawks’ American Legion baseball season ended.
Peyton Johnson came through with a two-out, bases-clearing triple in the top of the seventh inning, as Beech Creek rallied in a big way, defeating Latrobe, 4-2, and eliminating the Jethawks from the Region 7 Tournament on Monday at Forest Hills High School.
“It happened pretty quickly,” said Zach Bush, who served as acting Latrobe Legion manager for the Region 7 Tournament. “We were down to the last out.”
Bush is the son of Jason Bush, Latrobe Legion manager. The younger Bush managed the Jethawks because his father is the Region 7 Tournament director.
“We’re so proud of our kids and thankful for all the coaches in the program,” Zach Bush said. “It was a little different situation with me having to coach, but the coaching staff did a nice job.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the end result, but we’re proud of the kids, we had a ton of fun and there’s a lot to be proud of.”
Latrobe went 1-2 in the Region 7 Tournament, but the Jethawks held multi-run leads in all three games.
Latrobe led 4-1 during the Region 7 opener, but Claysburg scored four runs in the fifth and then never trailed. The Jethawks took a 4-0 lead in the second game of the series on Sunday, and they were able to put away District 31 foe Young Township with a four-run sixth.
On Monday, the Jethawks led 2-1 through the first inning, and they carried that advantage all the way to the seventh inning. But then, Beech Creek struck.
“I think when you get to this point in the season, you’re going to face very good teams,” Bush said. “When we had the opportunity on Saturday and (Monday), we didn’t quite get that big hit. We did that against Young Township, and that’s really the one thing we pointed at.
“I thought all weekend we pitched the ball well and we cleaned up some defensive miscues from the Claysburg game. It was a little bit of an odd weekend, but we probably played better than our 1-2 record came out.”
The Jethawks opened the season 0-2, but rebounded to win the regular-season title and their first American Legion District 31 championship since 2009. It’s the fourth title in Jethawks’ history, as this year’s squad cemented its legacy alongside teams from 2009, 1993 and 1992.
The Jethawks swept Hempfield East and Young Township in the best-of-three district playoffs before defeating Yough for the championship. Latrobe is a 10-time District 31 finalist, last appearing in the championship game in 2016, prior to last year’s title-game appearance in a one-year summer independent league. The Jethawks have appeared in the championship game four times in the last seven seasons and seven times in the last 14 years, dating back to 2008.
Entering the Region 7 Tournament, Latrobe won 17 of 19 and 20 of its last 23 against league opponents. The Jethawks outscored the opposition 116-23 in their last 13 games, and they did the same in the Region 7 Tournament by a 14-13 margin, despite the 1-2 record.
Latrobe has appeared in the Region 7 Tournament 13 times since 1992, including last season’s independent league and as the host team in 2019. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play nine times in the past 14 years, including the last three seasons. They have appeared in the regional seven times in the last 10 seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
Latrobe qualified for the Region 7 Tournament for the 17th time in program history, good for fifth all-time in the region. The Jethawks were crowned champions twice, in 1981, along with the 2013 title victory. They now carry an all-time 32-31 record in region play after this weekend’s event.
Now, it’s pool play winners Claysburg, Philipsburg, Beech Creek and District 31 runner-up Yough, which all advanced to Tuesday’s final day of the Region 7 Tournament.
Claysburg is set to face Philipsburg, 11:30 a.m. today, while Beech Creek meets Yough at 2:30 p.m., as the winners will play for the Region 7 Tournament title — and an opportunity to play in the Pennsylvania State Championship at 5:30 p.m.
“It was certainly a tough pill to swallow for the kids, coaches and everybody associated with us,” Bush said. “In both games we lost over the last 72 hours, we had leads, which speaks to our program and maturation. We know there were a lot of disappointed faces, but we tried to keep it upbeat and positive. We accomplished a lot, winning the regular season and postseason championship.”
Beech Creek’s furious seventh-inning rally prevented Latrobe from advancing to Tuesday’s final day.
Beech Creek scored first, but Latrobe jumped ahead with a two-run bottom-of-the-first inning. The score stayed that way until Beech Creek, down to its final out, scored three times in the top of the seventh.
Clay Petrosky led the Jethawks at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Erick Batista scored the Jethawks’ only other run, as Latrobe put up two runs on four hits. Payton Henry took the loss, striking out five and walking two in six-and-two-thirds innings.
Johnson guided Beech Creek at the plate with his game-winning triple and three RBI, while Rocco Stark doubled and scored. Crusen Stover and Ashton Probst both singled and scored for Beech Creek, which produced four runs on six hits. Kaden Falls pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and three walks in the victory.
Stark doubled in the first for Beech Creek and Probst singled him home, giving the visitors an early lead.
But the Jethawks had an immediate response. Petrosky offered a lead-off double and Batista was hit by a pitch. After a wild pitch, Short tied the game and plated Petrosky with a sacrifice fly. Ben Anderson’s RBI groundout scored Batista and gave the Jethawks a 2-1 lead.
It stayed that way until the end. Cayde McCloskey singled to start the all-important seventh and Stover reached on a fielder’s choice. Probst singled and Blade Myers walked, setting the stage for Johnson to win it for Beech Creek with his bases-clearing triple, scoring Stover, Probst and Myers.
“I thought we played hard all weekend,” Bush said. “We got a good start from Payton Henry, who has been good all year. They got one in the first, we answered and then both pitchers threw the ball very well. Beech Creek is a good program. We wanted to add to our 2-1 lead, but just like Saturday, we were missing that one big hit and it came back to bite us when they got that triple in the seventh.”
The Jethawks’ American Legion season has ended, but they are scheduled to conclude their season by participating in the 10th annual AC Sports Louisville Slugger Wood Bat Classic, set to begin on Thursday. Games are scheduled to take place at Washington & Jefferson, Bethany College and the Washington Wild Things stadium in Washington.
“This was in the works throughout the year,” Bush said. “While the legion season is over, it will be nice to give these guys some finality. We get to go out and be together as a team for one more weekend.”
Beech Creek Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Johnson 4 0 1 Petrsky 4 1 2 Falls 4 0 0 Batista 2 1 0 Stark 2 1 1 Short 0 0 0 C Probst 3 0 1 Andersn 2 0 0 McClsky 3 0 1 Bradish 3 0 1 Stover 3 1 1 Amatcci 3 0 0 A Probst 3 1 1 Dowden 3 0 0 Weishns 3 0 0 Gustafsn 3 0 0 Myers 2 1 0 King 3 0 1 Henry 0 0 0 Bleehsh 0 0 0
Totals 27 4 6 Totals 23 2 4Beech Creek 100 000 3 — 4 6 0Latrobe 200 000 0 — 2 4 1 Doubles: Petrosky (L); Stark (BC) Triple: Johnson (BC) Strikeouts by: Henry-5, Bleehash-0 (L); Falls-3 (BC) Base on balls by: Henry-2, Bleehash-0 (L); Falls-3 (BC) Winning pitcher: Kaden Falls Losing pitcher: Payton Henry
