Despite a healthy advantage in shots and scoring chances, the St. Vincent women’s soccer team settled for a 0-0 tie against Waynesburg University in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at UPMC Field.
St. Vincent (4-3-2, 0-1-2) out-shot Waynesburg (2-4-3, 0-1-2) 21-6, including a 15-3 margin over the second half, but the Bearcats were unable to find the back of the net in their second consecutive scoreless draw.
Bearcat goalkeeper Madison Arnold finished with two saves in recording her fifth clean sheet of the season, lowering her goals-against average to 0.92. At the halfway point of the 2022 campaign, the Bearcat defense is allowing an average of just 0.89 goals per game.
The game was a defensive battle from the start, with the two squads combining for just three shots on goal over the first half. As the half wound down, the Bearcats owned the better of the possession, taking four corner kicks, but could not find the game’s first goal as it entered the intermission scoreless.
As pouring rain enveloped the St. Vincent campus, the Bearcats opened the second half with four shots and a corner kick over the first five minutes but were continually thwarted. With just under 30 minutes left in regulation, the Bearcats’ Tanisha Grewal broke free and fired a blast from less than 20 yards out, but it banged off the post.
The St. Vincent defense failed to yield a shot over the final 23 minutes of play, while the Bearcat offense mounted one final late push. Over the closing nine minutes of regulation, SVC recorded three shots and three corner kicks, including an attempt from in close by Madison Geesaman, but Waynesburg keeper Kennedy Schuck turned it aside to preserve the scoreless result.
Grewal recorded a game-high seven shots for SVC, while Geesaman and Jessica Persin each took two. Schuck totaled seven saves in goal for the Yellow Jackets.
The Bearcats will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 1, traveling to Beaver Falls to face PAC foe Geneva at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.