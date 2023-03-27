The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team lost a back-and-forth match at UPMC Field Lycoming by a final score of 13-11.
St. Vincent (5-2) led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter but Lycoming (3-4) outscored the Bearcats 10-6 the rest of the way to hand their Bearcats their second loss of the season.
Bridget Doyle led the way for St. Vincent recording eight points, scoring five goals, while also dishing out five assists. Maggie Edwards also had a big day for the Bearcats, tallying four points with three goals and one assist.
Hannah-Marie Starner, Carolina Walters, and Gabby Salandro all recorded two points each. Starner netted two goals with Walters and Salandro scoring one goal and one assist each. Rachel Thatcher also tallied a point for the Bearcats scoring one goal in the loss.
Bailey Nicely took the loss in net for SVC making eight saves for the Bearcats.
Lycoming scored the first goal of the game, less than one minute in to take a 1-0 lead, but the Bearcats responded. Thatcher scored on an unassisted goal and Walters followed that up with a goal of her own on an assist from Doyle to give SVC a 2-1 lead.
Lycoming answered quickly scoring two goals in a matter of three minutes to gain the lead right back at 3-2 but the Bearcats closed the quarter out strong. Edwards scored first on an unassisted goal to tie the game up at 3-3. Then, it was all Doyle as she scored the next two goals with her first goal coming on an assist from Walters and her second on an assist from Edwards to give SVC a 5-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, St. Vincent remained on the attack. Salandro netted her fourth goal of the season with a man down to increase the SVC lead to 6-3.
From that point on the Warriors’ comeback began. Lycoming scored the final five goals of the half unanswered St. Vincent finally answered back with two straight goals with Starner scoring on an assist from.
In the fourth quarter, Lycoming once again scored first, increasing the lead to 12-8, but the Bearcats wouldn’t go down without a fight.
St. Vincent scored the next two goals, first Starner scored on an assist from Doyle and Doyle followed that up with a goal of her own to cut the Warriors’ lead to 12-10. Over the remaining seven minutes the defenses stepped up as each team scored one goal apiece as Lycoming completed the 13-11 win.
