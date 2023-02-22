Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers by the afternoon hours. High around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.