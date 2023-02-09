The St. Vincent women’s basketball team traveled to Thiel for a PAC matchup against the Tomcats, where the Bearcats came away with a 60-34 win Wednesday.

Emily Cavacini led the way for St. Vincent, scoring 12 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out five assists. Madison Weber was the second Bearcat to score in double figures with 10 ten points, while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists.

(0) comments

