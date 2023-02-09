The St. Vincent women’s basketball team traveled to Thiel for a PAC matchup against the Tomcats, where the Bearcats came away with a 60-34 win Wednesday.
Emily Cavacini led the way for St. Vincent, scoring 12 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out five assists. Madison Weber was the second Bearcat to score in double figures with 10 ten points, while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists.
Emily Thompson, Lizzie Bender, and Ella Marconi all scored six points apiece for SVC. Anna Betz added eight points and Reese Gadsby added five points, with both players coming off of the bench.
It was all Bearcats from the opening tip. St. Vincent scored the first seven points of the game on layups by Weber and Marconi and a three-pointer by Cavacini to give the Bearcats a 7-0 halfway through the first quarter. Thiel cut back into the Bearcats lead with a 6-2 run to make the score 9-6 with 4:05 to go in the first quarter.
The Bearcats answered the Tomcats run with a run of their own at 15-3 to close out the first quarter with a 24-9 lead.
In the second quarter, it was much closer, but the Bearcats still held a commanding lead.
Thiel started to cut into the Bearcats lead in the remaining two and a half minutes of the first half. The Tomcats outscored SVC 6-2 over the remaining two and half minutes but the Bearcats still held a commanding 34-17 at halftime.
In the second half, the St. Vincent rout continued. SVC outscored the Tomcats 15-6 in the third quarter.
Thiel scored the next five points to slightly cut into the St. Vincent lead at 44-23. The Bearcats answered right back scoring the final five points of the quarter on a three-pointer by Gadsby and layup by Makenna Maier to hold a 49-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Bearcats emptied out their benchas Maier, Diana Mosten, and Kayla Sharman all scored for St. Vincent in the quarter to close out the 60-34 win for the Bearcats.
The St. Vincent defense held Thiel to just 20% (11-55) shooting from the field and 15% (2-13) from the three-point line. Offensively SVC scored 24 points in the paints, 24 points off of turnovers, and 26 bench points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.