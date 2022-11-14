The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to New Jersey City, New Jersey to take part in the ECAC Volleyball Championship tournament. The Bearcats fell to Carbini University in the quarterfinal round by a final score of 3-0.

Luciana Polk led the way for the Bearcats tallying nine kills, while also adding one service ace, eight digs, and two blocks. Lindsey Kocjancic added five kills and Kaelyn Staples added three kills in the loss for St. Vincent. Carly Augustine led the team with 13 assists and Nicolena Yanosick led the team with eight digs.

