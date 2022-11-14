The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to New Jersey City, New Jersey to take part in the ECAC Volleyball Championship tournament. The Bearcats fell to Carbini University in the quarterfinal round by a final score of 3-0.
Luciana Polk led the way for the Bearcats tallying nine kills, while also adding one service ace, eight digs, and two blocks. Lindsey Kocjancic added five kills and Kaelyn Staples added three kills in the loss for St. Vincent. Carly Augustine led the team with 13 assists and Nicolena Yanosick led the team with eight digs.
In the first set, Cabrini got off to a quick 5-1 lead and increased their lead to five at 7-2. The Bearcats stormed back, with a quick 6-0 run to take an 8-7 lead. Both teams traded the next few points as the set was tied 14-14.
Cabrini answered with a run of their own, this one was 5-0, taking a 19-14 lead in the set and increasing their lead to 21-16. St. Vincent had cut the lead to 21-17 but Cabrini scored the final four points to win the set 25-17, taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Cavaliers had full control in the second set as well. Cabrini led 5-3 early on before the Bearcats scored three of the next four points to tie the set up at 6-6. After the teams traded the next couple of points and the set was tied at 8-8, the Cavaliers scored five in a row to take a 13-8 lead. Cabrini scored 11 of the remaining 17 points in the set to win the second set, 25-14, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Similar to the first two sets, Cabrini opened up to an early lead. The Cavaliers held an 8-3 lead, destined to win the match in three sets. St. Vincent stormed back, cutting the Cabrini lead to 8-7. Both teams traded the next few points as Cabrini still held a 20-19 lead. The set was then tied at 23-23 and 24-24 before the Bearcats took a 25-24 lead on a kill from Polk. The Cavaliers responded with a 3-0 run to win the set 27-25 and the match 3-0.
The loss for St. Vincent eliminates them from the ECAC tournament. The Bearcats end their season with an overall record of 17-9.
