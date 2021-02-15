After holding a one-point lead at the half, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team used a strong second half to pick up a road Presidents’ Athletic Conference win against Waynesburg University, 71-64, on Saturday.
Waynesburg (0-3, 0-3) scored the first eight points of the second half to gain a 35-28 lead just 2:05 into the half. St. Vincent (2-1, 2-1) slowed the run down with layups from Anthony Dillard and Shemar Bennett but the Yellow Jackets responded with six-straight points to regain a nine-point advantage, 41-32.
Waynesburg kept a four-point lead or more until the 8:33 mark of the second half as the Bearcats went on a run. Bennett scored 12 of 17 consecutive points, as the Bearcats took a 56-48 lead with 5:40 to go in regulation.
The Yellow Jackets tried to trim the deficit but St. Vincent kept the pressure as the Bearcats increased their lead to double-digits, 65-53, with less than two minutes to go. Waynesburg was unable to get any closer than six points as the Bearcats went 8-of-12 from the free throw line in final minute to secure the seven-point win.
The first half saw back and forth action between the two squads until SVC rattled off seven-straight to capture a 21-10 lead with 7:53 on the clock. The Yellow Jackets closed the difference throughout the first, eventually taking a 27-25 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the half. Kaleb Fields hit a three-point shot with 22 seconds on the clock to give the Bearcats a 28-27 edge going into halftime.
Bennett finished with a game-high 26 points with 23 of them coming in the second half. Dillard added 18 points while Osyon Jones contributed 11 points. In the second half, St. Vincent out-shot Waynesburg 51.7% to 40%. Overall, SVC out-rebounded the Yellow Jackets by 10 (42-32) and held the hosts to 34.4% from the field.
SVC will host Grove City, 7 p.m. tonight at the Robert S. Carey Center.
