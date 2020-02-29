Every time that the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team appeared poised to make a run in Friday’s semifinals game, Washington & Jefferson had an answer.
While the top-seeded Bearcats showed brief spurts of their talent, the team could never muster a sustained surge, falling to the fourth-seeded Presidents, 74-53, in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference semifinals at SVC’s Carey Center.
Washington & Jefferson, which never trailed in the contest, gained some redemption for two lopsided losses earlier this season against the Bearcats, as well as the 70-48 outcome in last year’s PAC championship game. This time, the script was flipped, as W&J outscored SVC in every quarter and held a double-digit lead for the entire second half.
The Bearcats (19-7), who entered Friday with the second-best offense in the conference at 77.6 points per game, were stifled throughout, especially during the second quarter. In that frame, the Presidents (18-9) limited SVC to just six points, a turning point from which St. Vincent could not recover.
St. Vincent head coach Jimmy Petruska, who guided SVC to its first PAC title last year, praised the defensive effort of W&J.
“They controlled the tempo of the game,” he said of the Presidents. “They did a great job defensively of forcing us to do things we didn’t want to do, and taking away the things that we wanted to do that make us who we are, and I think they were the first team to do that all year.”
While the Bearcats sputtered for most of the contest on that end of the floor, they also failed to generate turnovers and string together defensive stops. In particular, SVC had no answer for W&J junior forward Alie Seto, who scored a season-high 32 points.
Seto, who was honored as an All-PAC Second Team performer prior to the game, more than doubled her season average. Her uptick in production was likely necessitated by the absence of Presidents’ guard Lauren Gilbert, who missed the past two games with a season-ending hand injury. The 5-foot-10 Seto went 12 of 18 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“I personally think it was her determination. Since Gilbert got hurt, she kind of put the team on her back,” Petruska said. “I thought she played like an All-American.”
Seto wasted no time in establishing herself on Friday, as she scored 11 points in the first quarter. Similarly, W&J was hot from the start, as the Presidents scored the first eight points, prompting a timeout by the Bearcats.
SVC responded, scoring the next eight points, with Carlee Kilgus, Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School), and Jenna Lafko providing the points. Kollar and Lafko were both named First Team performers for the season, and Lafko was selected as the PAC Player of the Year.
Although the Bearcats pulled even at 8-8 and again at 10-10, Washington & Jefferson used a three-pointer by Seto to regain the edge, and never relinquished it.
Holding a 17-14 advantage after the first quarter, the Presidents scored the first seven points of the second frame, courtesy of a Seto and-one, as well as a pair of buckets by reserve Victoria Koeck.
Although SVC senior Taylor Boring banked in a shot to snap the run, the Bearcats never found a groove in the period, and trailed, 34-20, at intermission.
St. Vincent showed signs of life early in the third quarter, scoring six straight points courtesy of Kollar and Lafko, but the Presidents responded with a pair of Seto threes to net six of the next seven points.
Propelled by Seto’s 12 points in the quarter, W&J carried a 54-34 lead into the final frame. Although the Bearcats produced a 9-3 run to trim the deficit to 59-45, they couldn’t get any closer, as Seto scored consecutive hoops in the post against senior Bri Van Volkenburg, who drew the defensive assignment with Kollar saddled with four fouls and 6-foot forward Paige Montrose sidelined with a season-ending injury.
While Kollar and Lafko picked up their production in the second half and combined for 33 points in the contest, the Bearcats couldn’t muster much secondary scoring, as nobody else tallied more than five points.
In addition to Seto’s massive performance, Hannah Johnston scored 15 while Koeck chipped in with 11 points for W&J. The Presidents, in pursuit of their sixth PAC crown, will face No. 2 seed Grove City in the championship game Saturday (5 p.m.) at St. Vincent.
The Bearcats, meanwhile, were denied a repeat, and now await their fate regarding a potential postseason bid.
If it does mark the final game of the season, though, a significant senior class will have stepped on the hardwood for the final time. Starters Kayla Slovenec and Erin Giancola, as well as reserves Van Volkenberg, Boring, Stephanie Vaughn, Christian Davis and the injured Montrose are out of eligibility while Kollar, a senior with one year of eligibility remaining, has yet to decide.
An emotional Petruska highlighted what made that class, which won 79 games over the past four seasons, so special.
“Everything they’ve accomplished throughout their career — we talked about how it’s tough, because in a results-based business, we tried to shift the focus off of results and more so on effort, because sometimes results are influenced by so many factors you can’t control,” he said.
“Our players grew as people. Most importantly, the things that they learned — I think that’ll serve them a lifetime — and I’m very honored and proud of everything we did.”
——— Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championships Semifinals WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON (74)
Williams 1-0-2; Seto 12-5-32; Johnston 7-0-15; McDaniel 0-1-1; Hawhorne 3-2-8; Boalton 0-0-0; Gutierrez 0-0-0; Koeck 4-2-11; Morningstar 1-1-3; Martin 0-0-0; Keibler 0-2-2. Totals, 28-13(17)—74
ST. VINCENT (53)
Kilgus 2-0-5; Lafko 5-5-15; Slovenec 2-1-5; Giancola 1-1-3; Kollar 8-2-18; 0-0-0; Betz 0-0-0; Van Volkenburg 1-0-2; Vaughn 0-0-0; Kallock 0-0-0; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 2-1-5; 0-0-0. Totals 21-10(13)—53
Score by Quarters
Wash. & Jeff. 17 17 20 20 — 74 St. Vincent 14 6 14 19 — 53
Three-point field goals: Kilgus; Seto-3, Johnston, Koeck
