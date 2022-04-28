A record-setting day saw the St. Vincent men’s tennis team advance in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs with a quarterfinal win over Waynesburg, 7-2.
Jon Oskin and Matthew Sadusky opened the match with an 8-0 win at second doubles, giving the Bearcats an early lead. The win gave Oskin sole possession of the program’s all-time wins record with 81 victories during his time at SVC. In third doubles, Mauricio Sanchez and Aaron Kuhn teamed up for an 8-2 win to give SVC a 2-0 advantage. The Yellow Jackets struck back with a win at first doubles and the match was 2-1 in favor of SVC as singles began.
Sanchez made quick work of his opponent in singles and claimed the fourth singles position, 6-0, 6-1, to extend the lead to 3-1. Evan Ray rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win at sixth singles and Jack Citrone sealed the win at fifth singles with a 6-3, 6-2 decision. Citrone has now clinched four wins for the Bearcats, three of which have come against the Yellow Jackets. Rounding out the Bearcat winners for the day were Oskin and David Lynn. Both of whom claimed straight-sets victories 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4, 7-6(6) respectively.
With the win, the Bearcats established a new program record for single-season wins and improve their record to 14-5 on the year. SVC will return to action on April 29 when they travel to Washington & Jefferson to face off against Franciscan in the PAC semifinal at 4 p.m.
