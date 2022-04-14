The St. Vincent men’s tennis team prevailed over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster, 7-2.
Doubles started with the teams trading 8-4 decisions at first and third doubles. Aaron Kuhn and Mauricio Sanchez were the victors for SVC. In the two-hole, Jon Oskin and Matthew Sadusky fought back from a 3-6 deficit to win 8-6 and put the Bearcats up 2-1.
Sanchez raced to a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-0, at third singles. Shortly thereafter, Oskin finished off his opponent in second singles, 6-0, 6-1. The match was clinched by Evan Ray when he rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win at sixth singles. Sadusky and Jack Citrone also claimed straight-set wins at fourth and fifth singles, respectively.
With the win, the Bearcats move to 9-4 (3-1 PAC) on the year. St. Vincent will return to action against PAC-leading Grove City on Tuesday, April 19, for a home match at 4 p.m. on the SVC Courts.
