Junior Tanisha Grewal’s goal with less than seven minutes left in regulation allowed the St. Vincent women’s soccer team to salvage an important tie against Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Allegheny College on a blustery day on the UPMC Field turf.
Trailing 1-0 with 7:30 left in the second half, the Bearcats were granted a free kick deep inside Allegheny territory.
The initial blast toward the goal was deflected out of the heavy traffic in front, but landed at the foot of SVC’s Lucia Johnson 20 yards out. Johnson floated a ball high over the Gator defense and met the head of a leaping Grewal, who directed it into the cage.
The draw moves the Bearcats to 6-5-3 overall and 2-3-3 in the PAC, while Allegheny drops to 3-8-4 overall and 2-4-2 in league play.
The game remained scoreless after an evenly played first half in which each team took six shots.
Grewal had SVC’s best scoring chance of the half in the 31st minute, but was saved by the Gators’ Kari May on a one-on-one breakaway.
Allegheny took three of the first four shots of the second half, before netting the game’s first goal with 24:36 left in regulation.
Following a free kick, Julieta Schworm scored off of a deflection in front by Abby Waryanka.
Schworm’s goal energized the Bearcats, who would hold possession over the next several minutes before Grewal’s equalizer.
Allegheny ended the evening with a slim 13-10 advantage in shots, with Grewal taking a game-high seven. Madison Arnold made five saves in goal for SVC. The draw moves St. Vincent into a tie for sixth place in the PAC standings with two games remaining on the year. The top six teams in the league earn a spot in the PAC Championship Tournament.
