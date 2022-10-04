The St. Vincent men’s soccer team hosted Carlow in a nonconference match, where it played to a 2-2 draw with the Celtics. The draw moves the Bearcats to 5-4-3 overall, and they remain 1-1-2 in the PAC.
In the first half, SVC had a couple of scoring chances early on but was unable to capitalize. In the first 10 minutes of the half, David Rahaman had two shots on goal and Alexander Cruz recorded a shot as well, but all three shots were saved by Carlow goalie, Kevin Garcia.
The Celtics took the momentum from the saves from Garcia and carried it into their offensive end, as Mason Kovach broke the scoreless tie, scoring on goal just under 10 minutes into the game, giving Carlow a 1-0 lead.
The Bearcats answered back immediately though, as Eduardo Richa scored on an assist from Ethan Bridges less than two minutes after the Celtics goal, evening the game up at 1-1.
St. Vincent wasn’t done yet on the offensive end. Just over 11 minutes after their first goal, the Bearcats put another one in the back of the net. This time, David Rahaman scored on an assist from Jose Hurtado, giving SVC a 2-1 lead.
In the remaining 20 minutes of the first half, neither team capitalized on their respective scoring opportunities, as the Bearcats held the 2-1 lead at the halftime break. SVC outshot the Celtics 17-6 in the first half. Fouls and corner kicks were both even, fouls at corners at two apiece and fouls at three for both teams.
In the second half, it was a much more even game. The Bearcats hit the crossbar on a shot by Ben Bethke in the middle of the half but were held scoreless in the entirety of the half. Carlow tied the game up at 2-2 with just over 12 minutes to go in the game as Janiver Ramson scored for the Celtics.
St. Vincent pressured offensively late in the game, as a header from Sean Knipp went just over the top of the crossbar and a shot from Hurtado was saved by Garcia, preserving the 2-2 draw.
After controlling the shots in the first half, the Bearcats held a slight 11-10 advantage on shots in the second half. Carlow made nine saves in the match, compared to four from SVC. St. Vincent recorded six corner kicks and made seven fouls in the tie.
Along with his goal, Rahaman recorded a team-high four shots on goal. Cruz recorded two shots on goal, and Marko Kasiyan, Adam Liston, and Hurtado all tallied one shot on goal coming off of the bench. Shane Piper played all 90 minutes in net for SVC, recording three saves, while giving up two goals.
The Bearcats will enjoy a four-day break, before returning to PAC play on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they play host to Bethany. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at UPMC Field.
