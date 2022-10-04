The St. Vincent men’s soccer team hosted Carlow in a nonconference match, where it played to a 2-2 draw with the Celtics. The draw moves the Bearcats to 5-4-3 overall, and they remain 1-1-2 in the PAC.

In the first half, SVC had a couple of scoring chances early on but was unable to capitalize. In the first 10 minutes of the half, David Rahaman had two shots on goal and Alexander Cruz recorded a shot as well, but all three shots were saved by Carlow goalie, Kevin Garcia.

