The St. Vincent softball team opened its 2023 home slate with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of visiting Penn State-DuBois.

In the opener, freshman Kylie Meek threw a complete game two-hitter in a 4-1 St. Vincent (6-4) win, before the Bearcat bats erupted for 13 hits and three home runs in an 11-5 victory over Penn State-DuBois (0-2) in the nightcap.

