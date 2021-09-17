The St. Vincent College football team had an unusual Week One bye, but the Bearcats opened their season with a non-conference game in Ohio against Bluffton last week.
The Bearcats had a happy four-and-a-half hour drive back to campus, as they returned home with a 34-14 victory.
Third-year coach Aaron Smetanka was pleased to come back with a win, but he still sees a lot of room for improvement. The Bearcats will have their next chance when they kick off Presidents’ Athletic Conference play, 1 p.m. Saturday against Geneva at Chuck Noll Field.
“I told our guys right after the game before we got off the field, that the biggest thing was coming away with a win,” Smetanka said. “It wasn’t the prettiest at times, and I felt like we left a lot on the field. I told the guys it’s always good when you can win by three scores, but we have a lot to work on.”
Smetanka said the Bearcats watched film of last Saturday’s game on Monday and made adjustments to prepare for Geneva on Saturday.
“We went over all of the corrections, looking at different assignment to make sure we are honing in for this week’s game against Geneva,” Smetanka said.
Still, the Bearcats’ veteran leaders enjoyed a big day on Saturday against Bluffton.
Graduate linebacker Cam Norris was a member of the D3football.com team of the week and also named PAC Defensive Player of the Week. He finished with five tackles, including four for loss and two sacks.
“Cam had a great game and it’s definitely an honor that he deserves,” Smetanka said. “(Cam) works extremely hard, puts the time in during the offseason and now it’s all coming into fruition. Throughout the entire game he wreaked havoc out there.”
Junior Quarterback Brady Walker picked up where he left off in the spring. Walker was 18-of-30 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six carries for 23 yards.
“Brady showed some very good things out there this week at the quarterback position,” Smetanka said. “I think it really helped out getting the experience this past spring, and I think he felt a little more comfortable out there. He did a good job distributing the ball to multiple guys.”
Graduate wide receiver Keith Kalp was Walker’s favorite target. Kalp, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, caught five passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s great to have experience out there,” Smetanka said. “Keith started out very well for our team this year. He sparked our offense and we named him our offensive player of the week.”
Smetanka was happy to see his younger players see playing time and he hopes they can keep the momentum going on Saturday against Geneva.
“It was good for those young guys to get the first game jitters out of the way,” Smetanka said. “This is the first time we had some guys starting for us, whether it was on offense, defense, or special teams, it really helped out getting that first game out of the way.”
Geneva enters with an 0-2 record, but they’ve had success against St. Vincent. The Golden Tornadoes are 11-3 all-time against St. Vincent.
The Bearcats and Tornadoes did not meet in the spring-shortened 2020 season. The last time the teams met in 2019, Geneva scored a 48-10 victory at Chuck Noll Field.
Geneva is known for its unique triple option offense, which has given the Bearcats trouble in recent seasons.
“Geneva has been a tough team year in and year out,” Smetanka said. “The triple option has always been tough to defend because you don’t see it from anyone else during the year. “Getting good looks on the (triple option) from the scout team during the week is going to be very key for us, preparing for the game.”
Smetanka said that Geneva has a bit of a new look defensively, which the Bearcats focused on during the week’s preparation.
“They have always been a stack but this year they are a little bit wider in their alignments, so it will be important to get some of those looks for us offensively this week in practice,” Smetanka said.
Smetanka said the Bearcats accomplished their main Week One goal, which was to get a win. This week, he wants to see improvement, and another victory in the Bearcats’ conference opener against Geneva.
“This week our only goal now is starting 1-0 in conference play at home and being back at home in front of our home crowd,” Smetanka said. “We are really excited to have the opportunity to play back at home.”
