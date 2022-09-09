In week one, the St. Vincent College football team suffered a tough defeat to nonconference foe, Stevenson University, 25-21. This week the Bearcats look to complete a task they haven’t achieved since 2011, and that is defeating the Washington and Jefferson Presidents.
St. Vincent and W&J will meet at Chuck Noll Field for a 1 p.m. scheduled kickoff on Saturday.
SVC coach Aaron Smetanka was disappointed with the result on the scoreboard last week against Stevenson but was proud of the fight his team showed.
“It was definitely a hard-fought game,” he said. “It was back and forth throughout the course of it and (Stevenson) started out hot, driving the length of the field and scoring right off the bat.”
Coach Smetanka said he was proud that his team this year has shown strides in playing from behind in comparison to previous years.
“In previous years, with (Stevenson) scoring on the opening drive, we wouldn’t have let that go and it would have been a snowball effect,” Smetanka said. “Our guys did a really good job of staying together and playing consistent. The defense came right back out and got stops and offensively we started moving the ball a little better.”
In the game against Stevenson, Molayo Irefin returned a punt 85-yards for a touchdown. The punt-return touchdown was the Bearcats first since 2014 and the longest punt return in program history. Irefin was flagged after the touchdown occurred for flipping into the endzone.
“We got some great momentum with the punt return, but obviously the penalty after the play hurt us with field position,” Smetanka said.
Senior quarterback, Brady Walker also broke the all-time passing completions record at St. Vincent. Walker had 21 completions on the afternoon, upping his career total to 337. The previous record was 316, held by Smetanka, during his playing days at St. Vincent.
“It was awesome to see Brady break the record,” Smetanka said. “That was the main goal when we brought him in here, to be the guy who breaks all of the records. The goal should be to break all of the school records, so now the last one we have to work on is breaking the record for wins.”
Smetanka said Walker’s leadership is critical for the team moving forward.
“Brady has put the work in day in and day out, it’s why he was named a captain,” he said. “He has shown leadership not only on the field but also in the classroom. He has a good rapport with the other players on the team.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Bearcats in week two, as powerhouse, Washington and Jefferson comes to town. The Presidents have had St. Vincent’s number over the years, defeating the Bearcats in 12 of the 13 games they’ve played in the program’s history.
“(W&J) is good year in and year out,” Smetanka said. “A lot of people talk about them being the best collegiate team in the state of PA because of their record over the years, which is good. We want to play teams like that, cause it helps us see where we are at as a team. They have been very consistent over the years since they’ve started their program.”
In the last two matchups between the two teams, W&J has outscored the Bearcats 105-36, including a 63-22 win over St. Vincent at W&J last season.
“They handled us very well, last year when we played them,” Smetanka said. “We don’t forget about (last year’s) game. On our end we need to do a better job of not turning the ball over, that really hurt us in the game last year against (W&J).”
Smetanka said the focus isn’t on what they did last year, but rather on what the team is in the present day.
“We don’t talk about last year’s game against W&J too much, we are really just focused on us,” he said. “We started during camp and last week, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is or who we are going against, we need to get better as a team. We need to get the most out of ourselves and see if we got better individually and overall, as a team, on offense, defense, and special teams.”
Smetanka said he wants to see this week if his team can take strides from week one to week two, against a very formidable foe in the Presidents.
“This week I want to see if we are making the same mistakes or are we correcting those mistakes,” he said. “We had some pretty good practices this week and hopefully we stay consistent, going into the game on Saturday.”
