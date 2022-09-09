In week one, the St. Vincent College football team suffered a tough defeat to nonconference foe, Stevenson University, 25-21. This week the Bearcats look to complete a task they haven’t achieved since 2011, and that is defeating the Washington and Jefferson Presidents.

St. Vincent and W&J will meet at Chuck Noll Field for a 1 p.m. scheduled kickoff on Saturday.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

