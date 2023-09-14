The St. Vincent football team is looking to put its first two weeks of the season in the rear-view mirror as it heads into the team’s homecoming game this Saturday, Sept. 16, against Presidents Athletic Conference foe Allegheny.
Saturday’s homecoming game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field.
St. Vincent Bearcats head coach Aaron Smetenka is looking forward to his players putting the first two weeks behind them, but also learning from their mistakes in those weeks as well.
The Bearcats were outscored 89-0 in the first two weeks of the season against PAC powerhouse’s Washington and Jefferson and Carnegie Mellon. The Tartans were also ranked 17th in the country.
“We had two really good opponents to start the year off and we knew that when we saw the schedule come out,” Smetenka said. “It shows us where we compare to those schools. It’s a tough start to the season. We knew going in that we had to play to the highest of our abilities if we wanted an opportunity to win.”
Smetenka said the Bearcats offensive troubles the first two weeks are based on a lack of execution and it’s a critical component to fix heading into the matchup against the Gators this week.
“Both games we didn’t finish drives, but credit to them, they are two really good teams on their end,” he said. “We have to make sure we are building up to get to where (W&J and Carnegie Mellon) are as a program. Now it’s how do we make corrections and get prepared for this upcoming game because all that matters is what’s in front of us.”
Allegheny was picked to finish ninth at this year’s PAC Football Media Day. Despite the low projection, the Gators have had a strong start to the 2023 season after an overtime upset of Waynesburg in week one and a slim 27-21 defeat against Geneva in week two.
“Allegheny is very much improved from where they were last year,” Smetenka said. “(Allegheny) truly should be 2-0 on their end right now. They have done some really good things as a team and I told our guys that they should be an undefeated football team right now.”
The Gators currently have the second-ranked offense in the PAC after the first two weeks of the season. Allegheny is averaging 412 yards per game. Allegheny is led by the trio of quarterback Jack Johnson, wide receiver, Declan O’Brien, and running back Tre Worship.
All three of those players are in the top five for total yards at their respective positions. O’Brien currently leads the PAC in receiving yards with 327 yards, while also catching two touchdowns as well. Johnson ranks second among quarterbacks, averaging 284.5 yards per game and five touchdown passes. Worship ranks third with 178 rushing yards.
“(Allegheny) has done a lot of really good things on their end,” Smetanka said. “We have to make sure we are getting ourselves prepared to play. It’s not like things get any easier this week. We have to continue to progress each week.”
This weekend is also St. Vincent’s homecoming.
“Homecoming is always special,” Smetanka said. “Being an alumnus and getting to see a lot of former teammates and players is always nice. We have two of our players who are on the homecoming court as well. Last year, the homecoming king was one of our players. It’s good to see that our players are very much involved in the classroom and other events on campus.”
Smetenka said it’s important to keep the confidence level of the team despite the lopsided scores in the first two weeks of the season.
“One of our core values is positive attitude,” he said. “We are trying to look at the positive things and what positive things we can take away from the first couple of games. There were some drives I thought we did really well on, we just didn’t finish. We need to put a whole series of plays together.”
The Bearcats have played Allegheny just once in both programs’ history and that was last season. St. Vincent defeated the Gators 52-35 in Meadville last year on Oct. 22.
