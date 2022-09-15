The St. Vincent College football team is seeking its first victory of the season when they play host to Thiel on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field on St. Vincent’s homecoming weekend.
Last week the Bearcats struggled against power-house Washington and Jefferson, as the Presidents rolled past St. Vincent, 52-21. St. Vincent got down quick, as the Presidents took a quick 28-0 lead in the first half.
After getting down by four scores, SVC answered as they scored two quick touchdowns to cut the W&J lead to 28-14 at the halftime break. The Presidents responded, outscoring the Bearcats 24-7 in the second half to come away with the win.
“Year in and year out (W&J) is a playoff team,” St. Vincent head coach Aaron Smetanka said. “They showed us in the game Saturday, how consistent they’ve been and they got on us quickly.”
Smetanka continued saying he always tries to look at the positives in games and then work on the things they need to improve on to get on the winning side.
“I always try to take the positives out of things, and our guys didn’t just put their heads down and say it’s done with,” he said. “They did a good job battling back and you could see that (W&J) was a little rattled before halftime. We did a good job getting ourselves back in the game going into halftime.”
Smetanka said he had hoped the Bearcats’ momentum would carry into the second half, but it did not, as the Presidents quickly responded.
“In the second half, we didn’t come out off the bat as I had hoped,” he said. “It was good to see defensively we made three (interceptions) and we did a better job of stopping the pass game, we just have to be more consistent throughout the course of the game. Offensively we had to finish drives off and not shoot ourselves in the foot with penalties.”
Coach Smetanka said that this week, he expects to be less penalized and he said that working on not getting penalties has been a big emphasis in practice this week.
“All week we have said, if you get a penalty this week, you are coming out of the game,” Smetanka said. “We are making sure that we are taking care of the little details cause it hurts you on gamedays and we saw how much (the penalties) hurt us last weekend.”
This week St. Vincent welcomes the Thiel Tomcats to town, who come into the game as 0-2 as well. The all-time series between the two favors the Bearcats slightly with an 8-6 edge, but St. Vincent has been in full control of the series as of late. SVC has won the past six meetings with Thiel, dating back to 2015.
This will also be the second time that Thiel comes to Latrobe on St. Vincent’s homecoming game. In 2018, the Tomcats played at Chuck Noll Field on SVC’s homecoming and the Bearcats ran away with the game, 35-13.
Smetanka said despite the Tomcats coming in with an 0-2 record, St. Vincent will not overlook them.
“They are in the same boat as us at 0-2,” Smetanka said. “This is the first game of the season for PAC play and we are both fighting for our first wins. I know they will be ready and game planning on their end.”
Smetanka said Thiel presents specific personnel challenges that St. Vincent will have to be ready for.
“Offensively they use two different quarterbacks that we have to prepare for,” he said. “I am expecting to see one more than the other, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them both in the game. They do some good things with their legs that we have to be prepared for. Running the ball we have to make sure we are finishing plays and wrapping them up.”
He added that Thiel is very strong on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Tomcats have scored two defensive touchdowns as a team this year.
“Defensively they have a good defensive line,” Smetanka said. “Their defensive line is very physical and big. We need to make sure that we get our run game going as well as our pass game to make sure we get off to a good start in the game.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
