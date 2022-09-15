The St. Vincent College football team is seeking its first victory of the season when they play host to Thiel on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field on St. Vincent’s homecoming weekend.

Last week the Bearcats struggled against power-house Washington and Jefferson, as the Presidents rolled past St. Vincent, 52-21. St. Vincent got down quick, as the Presidents took a quick 28-0 lead in the first half.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

