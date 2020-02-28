GROVE CITY — Facing a 17-point second-half deficit on the road against the top seed in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs, it looked for a while that the St. Vincent College men’s basketball season would end in a blowout.
Over the final six minutes, though, the Bearcats rallied and pulled within a single possession.
That gutsy comeback bid fell just short, however, as No. 6 seed St. Vincent dropped a 70-69 decision at to No. 1 Grove City in the PAC semifinals on Thursday.
As a result, the Bearcats conclude their season with an overall mark of 13-14, falling in the semis for the second straight season. Grove City, meanwhile, improved to 19-8 and moves on to Saturday’s championship game, in which it will host No. 5 Geneva.
A poor offensive showing for the first 30 minutes proved costly for SVC, which faced a 57-40 deficit with just less than eight minutes left in the contest.
SVC head coach Dr. Terrance Smith, in his first year guiding the program, lamented his team’s issues on offense that created the significant deficit.
“We didn’t have good spacing, and their defense bothered us a little bit,” he said. “We didn’t attack the basket. We just kind of stayed around the perimeter for the most part, and that’s exactly what they wanted us to do.”
With SVC leading scorer David Stephen limited to just two points in the first half, and with second-leading scorer Shemar Bennett ejected just a minute into the second half, the Bearcats turned to two unheralded juniors to provide the offense.
Forward Drew Normandin scored 12 points in the opening half to keep the Bearcats within striking distance at 34-27. In the second half, reserve guard Cletus Helton provided a needed spark, as he scored 18 points after the intermission. Helton’s play, in particular, gave a boost to SVC.
“He hit some shots He gave us effort. He did a little bit of everything for us. That’s what he does,” Smith said of Helton, who also dished out a team-best four assists.
The surge began with Helton hitting a pair of foul shots, and knocking down a three-pointer.
After the Wolverines received their only basket of the night from leading scorer James Wells, SVC hit two more foul shots, and Normandin converted a reverse layup. Stephen, who found his groove after a sluggish start, then produced a steal and layup, and scored again to trim the Bearcats’ deficit to 59-53.
A foul shot from Grove City’s Joe Meola snapped an 8-0 run for SVC, but Stephen followed with a pair of foul shots to make it a five-point margin.
Although Grove City shot relatively well from the foul line down the stretch, the Bearcats kept finding improbable ways to score. Helton took an off-balance three-pointer that missed the mark, but he was fouled on the play and connected on two of the foul shots to make it 65-60.
Two more Grove City foul shots restored the lead back to seven, but Helton nailed a trey to keep SVC’s hope alive. In the closing seconds, Stephen stroked a step-through shot from behind the arc to make it 69-66, but Grove City’s Nate Peters knocked down a free throw with just three seconds left to seal the outcome. Even then, the Bearcats did not surrender, as Helton hit another three at the buzzer, accounting for the final margin.
The Bearcats’ frantic comeback effort created some uneasiness on the Grove City bench, according to head coach Steve Lamie.
“I was sweating bullets,” he revealed. “Those were as tough of shots – I can’t even fault the defense, I thought we were contesting them – but they just drained them.”
The opening half presented plenty of challenges for the Bearcats, however.
Although Stephen made a layup off the opening tip just five seconds into the game, he was held off the scoreboard for the rest of the half. Normandin did his best to pick up the slack, but Grove City produced an 11-0 run as Ben Rose made a pair of layups, Peters scored on a post-up, and Meola converted an and-one opportunity.
While the Wolverines shot poorly from distance in the opening half, they frequently found success in the post, even with guards like Peters and Justice Rice.
“We already knew what they were going to do. It was a matter of jumping to the ball, and fronting, and not letting them get position,” Smith noted of the Wolverines’ attack.
One of Rice’s buckets sparked a game-changing sequence, as he was fouled by SVC’s Andrew Reed. As Rice lined up for the subsequent free throw, Bennett was talking to an official, and was ultimately whistled for a technical.
Just 81 seconds into the second half, Bennett was called for another technical, as he punched the ball in frustration after failing to convert multiple point-blank shots.
“We’ve been dealing with that all season,” Smith said of Bennett, who rejoined the team after missing the first several games of the campaign. “He just has to do a better job of controlling his emotions. You can’t let the officials frustrate you to the point where you’re getting technical fouls.”
With Bennett disqualified and the offense looking stagnant, the Bearcats called upon senior Josh Duda, who suffered an ankle sprain in the quarterfinals victory against Westminster on Tuesday.
Duda, who was visibly hobbled by the ailment, played the final 10 minutes, making a three-pointer. He, along with fellow seniors Collin Neville, Brendan Hempstead and Tom Neugebauer, finished their collegiate careers on Thursday.
Helton’s 20 points paced the Bearcats while Stephen netted 18 and grabbed nine boards, and Normandin added 17 points and eight rebounds.
Peters scored a team-best 15 points for Grove City while Rice and Meola contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.
While SVC failed to live up to its billing as preseason conference favorites, the Bearcats never quit fighting, which prompted Smith to acknowledge their resolve.
“I have been proud of them all season,” he said. “They showed the heart of champions today.
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships ST. VINCENT (69)
