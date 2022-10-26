The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Franciscan for their final road match of the regular season. The Bearcats came from behind to win the match 3-2 Tuesday.
Carly Augustine led the way for St. Vincent, recording a triple-double, scoring team highs in kills with 11 and assists with 26, while also adding 18 digs. Kaelyn Staples added 10 kills for the Bearcats, while Lindsey Kocjancic recorded nine kills and four blocks.
Lauren Fox tallied a team-high nine blocks and Luciana Polk recorded a team-high in digs with 30. Stacie Ramos added 28 digs for the Bearcats. Vivian Poach accumulated 11 assists in the win for St. Vincent as well.
SVC lost the first set 27-25, won the second set 25-22, and also won the third set 25-20, taking a 2-1 lead in the match. Franciscan came back to win the fourth set 25-20 before the Bearcats closed the match out by winning the fifth set 15-9.
The match was back and forth early on in the first set. Both teams traded the first several points as the set was tied at 7-7 and it was still tied at 18-18. The Bearcats and Barons continued the back-and-forth set as the set remained tied at 22-22.
Franciscan scored the next two points to take a 24-22 lead, but St. Vincent responded. SVC scored the next three points, taking a 25-24 lead. The Barons stormed right back, scoring the final three points of the set to win the set (27-25), taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
St. Vincent bounced back in the second set. Just as they did in the first set, the Bearcats and Barons traded the first few points of the set, as the match was tied 7-7. SVC scored the next three points, taking a 10-7 lead. The Bearcats continued on the attack, increasing their lead to 14-8 and then 20-15. Franciscan went on a quick 4-0 run, cutting the
St. Vincent lead to 20-19. The Barons scored three of the next four points, tying the setup at 21-21. After a service ace and attack error by the Barons, the match was again tied at 22-22. The Bearcats responded, scoring the next three points, winning the set (25-22) and tying the match up, 1-1.
The Bearcats continued their momentum from the second set into the third set. St. Vincent led early 4-2, but the Barons scored five straight to take a 7-4 lead. SVC once again answered, scoring five of the next seven points to tie the match up at 9-9. The teams traded the next several points as the match was tied 15-15.
The Bearcats went on to score four of the next five to take a 19-16 lead. SVC’s attack continued as they outscored Franciscan, 6-4 in the final ten points of the set, winning the set (25-20), and taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
The fourth set was evenly contested for the majority of the set. The set was tied at 9-9, 11-11, 14-14, and 18-18. Franciscan scored three straight and six of seven points after the 18-18 tie, as they took a 24-19 lead in the set. After the Bearcats scored a point on a service error by the Barons, Franciscan won the set (25-20) on an attacking error by SVC, to force a fifth set.
In the decisive fifth set, the Barons took control early. Franciscan opened up to a 4-2 lead in the set, but the Bearcats bounced back. St. Vincent went on a 3-0 run and scored five of six to take a 7-5 lead. After a service error by SVC, the Bearcats once again scored three in a row to take a 10-6 lead in the set. Franciscan went on 3-0 run of their cutting the Bearcats’ lead to 10-9. Just as it did all match, SVC closed the match out with a 5-0 run to win the set (15-9) and the match 3-2.
St. Vincent returns to action Thursday, Oct. 27, when they play host to Thiel in a PAC match. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Center.
