The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Franciscan for their final road match of the regular season. The Bearcats came from behind to win the match 3-2 Tuesday.

Carly Augustine led the way for St. Vincent, recording a triple-double, scoring team highs in kills with 11 and assists with 26, while also adding 18 digs. Kaelyn Staples added 10 kills for the Bearcats, while Lindsey Kocjancic recorded nine kills and four blocks.

