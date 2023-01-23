Behind a balanced offense and an impressive second-half performance, the St. Vincent men’s basketball team came from behind to earn a 73-58 road victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster College Saturday.

Trailing by two points at the break, the Bearcats (11-7, 7-6 PAC) outscored the Titans (11-7, 9-4 PAC) 41-24 over the game’s final 20 minutes, highlighted by a 23-9 surge midway through the second half, to extend their winning streak to four games and avenge an early season home loss to Westminster.

