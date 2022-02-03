Bearcats rally late to beat Bethany

The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team shrugged off a five-point halftime deficit Wednesday en route to a 67-62 comeback victory against visiting Bethany College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Center.
Trailing 60-56 with 2:40 left in regulation, the Bearcats used a series of big stops on defense and some timely shooting to rattle off a 10-0 run and pull away down the stretch.
Osyon Jones scored a game-high 24 points for SVC (3-16 overall, 2-11 PAC), including 20 in the second half, to lead four Bearcat players in double figures.
Kaleb Fields scored a season-high 15 points, while Nelson Etuk and Jayven Millien each added 10.
Etuk also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, helping the Bearcats finish with a commanding 40-28 edge on the glass.
On the strength of five three-pointers, including four from Brendan Riggs, the Bison jumped out to a 15-8 lead after 10 minutes of play. Their advantage would eventually swell to 21-10 with 7:02 left, before the Bearcats began to chip away. Millien scored four straight points — including a fastbreak dunk — to cut the deficit to five, 21-16, with just under six minutes left. SVC cut the deficit to 29-24 by halftime.
Late in a back-and-forth second half, Jones was fouled and hit both from the line to give the lead back to the Bearcats, 62-60, with 41 seconds left. SVC’s defense would then come up with a stop on a lengthy Bethany possession before Jones drew another foul — and connected on two more foul shots — to push the lead to 64-60 with 21 seconds to go. SVC added three more free throws to close things out.
Riggs topped Bethany with 18 points and six three-pointers, while Asa Klimchock added 17 and a game-high seven assists.
The Bearcats continue conference play at 3 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Grove City College.
———
BETHANY (62) Riggs 6-0-18; Klimchock 6-1-17; Zimmerman 4-1-9; Uphold 3-1-7; Brown 1-0-3; White Jr. 1-0-2; McGee 1-0-2; Wright 1-0-2; Hles 1-0-2; Block 0-0-0; Harris 0-0-0. Totals, 24-2(3)—62
ST. VINCENT (67) Jones 6-10-24; Fields 5-2-15; Etuk 5-0-10; Dunseyl 1-2-4; Martinez 0-0-0; Millien 3-4-10; Jennings 2-0-4; Yagoub 0-0-0; Harden 0-0-0. Totals, 22-18(22)—67 Halftime: 29-24, Bethany Three-point field goals: BE: Riggs-6; Klimchock-4; Brown, Uphold; SVC: Fields-3; Jones-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.