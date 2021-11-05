The St. Vincent College football team seeks to damage Westminster’s hopes of capturing the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) championship this weekend.
The Bearcats travel to New Wilmington to take on PAC co-leader, Westminster, 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Bearcats (3-4, 4-4) have become accustom to playing teams atop the PAC. SVC will play a co-conference leader for the fourth time in five weeks on Saturday.
SVC fell in a rout against Washington & Jefferson and allowed a fourth-quarter lead to slip away the following week against one-loss Grove City. The Bearcats blasted one-win Waynesburg before a 27-point home loss last week against Carnegie Mellon.
When the Bearcats faced the conference front-runners – Washington & Jefferson, Grove City and Carnegie Mellon – they were outscored 138-58 in three losses.
“Each week we are going against good teams,” SVC coach Aaron Smetanka said. “The nice thing about the conference is you are going to be in for a battle no matter who is on your schedule. You have to be prepared week in and week out, and you can’t take games off because any opponent will take advantage of that.”
Smetanka liked the Bearcats’ start, as the SVC offense drove to the Carnegie Mellon 30-yard line on the opening drive. But the Tartans forced a turnover on downs to end the series.
That’s when things began to go awry for the Bearcats.
“We started driving the ball down the field, made some nice plays, and things were looking good,” Smetanka said. “We ended up stalling out there and giving the ball back to Carnegie Mellon and they did what they’ve been doing well on their end all year, staying consistent.”
CMU capitalized on the Bearcats’ turnover on downs with an 8-play 72-yard series that resulted in a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The Tartans never looked back en route to their 34-7 win.
The Tartans forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and scored another touchdown. Following a SVC three-and-out, the Tartans scored their third touchdown, and they later opened a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Tartans’ No. 1-ranked defense led the way, limiting the Bearcats to 208 passing yards and zero rushing yards for the game.
CMU also forced three SVC turnovers, including the first-quarter fumble and a pair of third-quarter interceptions.
“We didn’t do a good job securing the ball and with ball security,” Smetanka said. “We had a fumble on a kick return which ended up turning into another seven points and they went up 14. Then they added two more (touchdowns) and all of the sudden it was 28-0.”
Despite the loss, SVC quarterback Brady Walker threw his 31st career touchdown, breaking the program record, which was previously held by Smetanka, the Bearcats’ head coach.
Walker established the new mark in the second quarter, as he connected with Molayo Irefin for an 18-yard touchdown.
“It is really special, that he broke the record, and it was great to see,” Smetanka said. “Whenever we were recruiting Brady to come in, I told him I planned on having him break all the (program) records in the books. He has played pretty consistent, and it was good to see him get that touchdown and now hold the record.”
Smetanka wants to see more from Walker, the Bearcats’ junior quarterback, and former Gateway standout, in the years to come.
“I told Brady the next thing is going to be most wins in the season, and then on to bowl games and conference championships,” Smetanka said. “There is definitely a lot more that he is going to play for these next couple years that he has left in eligibility.”
Smetanka and the Bearcats realize it won’t be easy against Westminster, which is 6-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall. The Titans fell against No. 1-ranked Mount Union in a season-opening exhibition before winning their next three games, including a one-point win versus Grove City.
The Titans suffered a 24-point loss at Carnegie Mellon, but rebounded to win their next three games, including a five-point victory at Washington & Jefferson. Former Greater Latrobe standout Nate Stemmerich is a freshman wide receiver with the Titans, while Jake Fazekas, of Mount Pleasant Area, is a sophomore linebacker on this year’s team.
SVC is just 2-11 all-time against Westminster and the Bearcats enter Saturday’s contest on an eight-game losing streak against the Titans. SVC’s last win against Westminster came in 2011, as the Bearcats scored a 21-9 win.
“(Westminster) is a good team and I feel like I have been saying that consistently each week,” Smetanka said. “They have really come along over the years and their coaching staff has really done a good job on their end.”
Westminster won the PAC championship during the 2020 spring-shortened season, and the Titans were named the pre-season favorite to win the conference title again in August, as several players from the championship-winning team returned in the fall.
So far, so good. The Presidents, with a 6-1 conference record, are tied with Washington & Jefferson and Carnegie Mellon for the PAC lead entering the final weeks of the season.
Smetanka hopes the Bearcats can shake up the top of the PAC standings with an upset victory on Saturday.
“This could be a big win for our team and our program going forward,” Smetanka said. “I told the guys you should love going in as an underdog. I told them we can take that next step and it’s all about believing in ourselves at the end of the day.”
While it’s added motivation to compete against a team fighting for a conference championship, the Bearcats still have plenty to play for on Saturday.
The Bearcats, at 4-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play, are seeking a winning season with two games remaining. SVC will close out the regular season next Saturday at home against Bethany.
SVC has ended with just one winning season since the program returned as a varsity sport in 2007. The lone winning season came in 2011 when SVC finished 6-5 overall with Smetanka at the helm as a senior quarterback.
That team ended the season with a 23-15 loss against Lebanon Valley College in the ECAC Southwest Bowl.
“I know for us it makes it special, because we are still playing for something,” Smetanka said. “We are still in the hunt for possible bowl contention too, so there is still a lot to play for on our end.”
