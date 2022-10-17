St. Vincent used a balanced offense and opportunistic defense to earn a 41-25 victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Geneva College at Chuck Noll Field Saturday.

The Bearcats (2-4, 2-2 PAC) amassed a season-high 410 yards of total offense, while the SVC defense forced four Geneva (1-5, 1-3 PAC) turnovers, as St. Vincent earned its first victory over Geneva since 2017.

