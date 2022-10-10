St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Bethany to take on the Bison in their second PAC match of the season, where the Bearcats came away with a tight 3-2 victory.

After losing the first set 25-7, St. Vincent won sets two and three, both by scores of 25-17. Bethany won a tightly fought set four 27-25, and the Bearcats closed it out with a 15-10 win in set five.

