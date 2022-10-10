St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Bethany to take on the Bison in their second PAC match of the season, where the Bearcats came away with a tight 3-2 victory.
After losing the first set 25-7, St. Vincent won sets two and three, both by scores of 25-17. Bethany won a tightly fought set four 27-25, and the Bearcats closed it out with a 15-10 win in set five.
Carly Augustine led the way for SVC, picking up her second-straight triple-double. Augustine scored 12 kills, while also picking up 11 assists, and 13 digs. Luciana Polk also had a big day for the Bearcats, recording a team-high 25 digs and picking up five kills and two assists.
Kaelyn Staples added eight kills for St. Vincent and Vivian Poach tallied a team-high 16 assists. Lindsey Kocjancic, Lauren Fox, and Haley Stormer all had two blocks apiece in the win for SVC.
The Bearcats got off to a hot start in the first set. St. Vincent held an early 6-3 lead in the set, but Bethany took full control from that point on. The Bison went on a 22-1 run to close out the set and win set one by a large margin (25-7), taking a 1-0 lead in the set.
St. Vincent never trailed in the second set. SVC scored six of the final seven points in the set to win the second set (25-17) and even the match up at 1-1.
In the third set, similarly to the second set, the Bearcats led for the majority of the set. Bethany held an early 4-3 lead, but the Bearcats responded with a 3-0 run to take a 6-4 lead and never lost the lead in the rest of the set.
The Bison kept it close, with SVC holding a slight 9-8 lead, but the Bearcats scored the next four points, increasing their lead to 13-8. St. Vincent outscored Bethany 12-9 in the remaining points of the set to win the set, ending the set on a kill by Augustine.
It was Bethany who took control for the early and middle portions of the fourth set, hoping to stay alive in the set. Bethany took a commanding 21-14 lead in the set, but St. Vincent wouldn’t go away. SVC scored four points in a row, cutting the lead to 21-18.
The Bison scored three of the next four points, taking a 24-19 lead with the set point in their hands. St. Vincent stormed back with a 5-0 run to tie the set at 24-24. After the teams traded the next two points to keep the set tied at 25-25, Bethany scored two in a row to win the set (27-25), forcing the fifth winner to take all set.
St. Vincent stormed into the fifth set taking a commanding 4-0 lead to open the set. The Bearcats continued to stay on the attack holding a steady 3 - 4-point lead throughout the set. Bethany cut the lead to 12-9 but that’s the closest they’d get, as the Bearcats scored three of the last four points to win the set (15-10), ending the match and securing the win on another kill by Augustine.
