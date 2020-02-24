Grove City has earned the top seed and hosting rights throughout the 2019-20 Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball playoffs that will take place Tuesday through Saturday.
St. Vincent is the No. 6 seed and will be on the road for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Grove City and 22nd-year head coach Steve Lamie will be looking for the program’s first PAC title since 2009-10. The Wolverines own seven conference championships.
Tournament action begins with Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
Top-seeded Grove City (17-8, 13-3 PAC) will host eighth-seeded Thiel (6-17, 5-11 PAC) while second-seeded Chatham (16-9, 11-5 PAC) will play host to seventh-seeded Waynesburgy (6-19, 6-10 PAC). Third-seeded Westminster (15-10, 10-6 PAC) is home to sixth-seeded Saint Vincent (12-13, 7-9 PAC) while fourth-seeded Washington & Jefferson (14-11, 9-7 PAC) faces visiting and fifth-seeded Geneva (12-13, 8-8 PAC).
In Thursday’s semifinal round, the tournament’s lowest remaining seed will travel to the highest remaining seed with the two remaining middle seeds meeting at the higher of the two. Both semifinal matchups are slated to tip off 7 p.m.
Saturday’s title game will be hosted by the higher seed remaining following Thursday’s semifinals, with the start time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Admission to all PAC playoff games is $5 for adults and $2 for students, with students at PAC host institutions admitted for free with valid identification.
The PAC winner will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Forty-three conferences have been granted automatic qualification to this year’s 64-team championship. The selected Division III Championship teams as well as the first- and second-round site selections will be announced next Monday (March 2, 12:30 p.m.) on ncaa.com. First- and second-round games are scheduled for March 6-7.
