For the second-straight year, St.Vincent College claimed the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball playoffs that start today.
With the league’s double-bye format, the top-seeded Bearcats (19-6, 15-1 PAC) and No. 2 Grove City (23-2, 14-2 PAC) automatically advance to the championship tournament’s semifinal round, which will be hosted by SVC on Friday.
Tenth-year head coach Jimmy Petruska has SVC ranked eighth in the latest NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional rankings.
The Bearcats, making their 10th-straight appearance in the league’s championship tournament semifinal round, secured the PAC’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2018-19 NCAA Division III Championship after winning its first-ever PAC playoff title last February.
The PAC playoffs begin Monday with a pair of first-round matchups. Fifth-seeded Chatham (14-10, 7-9 PAC) will host eighth-seeded Geneva (3-20, 2-14 PAC) sixth-seeded Waynesburg (7-18, 6-10 PAC) is home to seventh-seeded Bethany, W.Va. (6-19, 5-11 PAC).
In Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, the Waynesburg-Bethany (W.Va.) winner will travel to face third-seeded Westminster (19-6, 12-4 PAC) while the Chatham-Geneva winner will play at fourth-seeded Washington & Jefferson (16-9, 11-5 PAC).
The winners of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchups will travel to Latrobe for the semifinal and championship rounds Friday and Saturday. Grove City will face off against the 3-6-7 winner Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by SVC hosting the 4-5-8 winner in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. The start time of Saturday’s title game will be announced later this week.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students. PAC and institutional passes are not accepted at PAC Championship events. Students from PAC institutions will be admitted for free with a valid college ID.
The winner of the PAC will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s Division III Championships. First- and second-round site selections will be announced next Monday (March 2, 2:30 p.m.) on ncaa.com. First- and second-round games are scheduled for March 6-7.
