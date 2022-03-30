The St. Vincent men’s lacrosse team remained unbeaten with a 15-3 non-conference win at Allegheny on a chilly night at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
The win moves the Bearcats to 6-0 on the year, equaling their best start to a season in program history.
Tyler Condrasky tallied a 6-point night, with three goals and three assists, while Jordan Billet recorded five points, on four goals and one helper. Alec Richard was a third SVC player to record a hat trick, finishing with three goals and an assist, while Caleb Hawkins scored two goals with two assists. Matthew Cassidy was a fifth Bearcat to post a multi-point night, finishing with a goal and an assist, while Justin Wodarek and Cameron Masten also tallied goals.
Fueled by a 15-for-19 night in the faceoff circle, Brady Beard led both sides with eight ground balls, with Cassidy, Condrasky and Brody McMahon each gathering four. Cassidy, Richard, McMahon and Benjamin Wohlin were each credited with two caused turnovers.
The Bearcats got off to a fast start, with Billet scoring the game’s first goal, assisted by Cassidy, just three minutes into the first quarter. A little more than three minutes later, a goal from Richard made it 2-0, before Condrasky found the net for the first time with a goal that made it 3-0 with 4:15 left in the opening stanza.
After Allegheny scored in the final minute of the first quarter, the Bearcats cashed in on their first possession of the second frame, with Billet scoring his second, assisted by Richard. Controlling possession for long stretches throughout the second quarter, the Bearcats closed out the half’s scoring when Condrasky weaved through the defense to score from point-blank range and up the lead to 5-1.
Over the opening 30 minutes, SVC held a commanding 24-10 advantage in shots, including an 11-4 margin in the second quarter. Bearcat goalie Noah Sperling made four first half saves on five shots.
The Gators scored their second goal of the day two minutes into the third quarter, but the Bearcats bounced back in a big way. Fifteen seconds after the Allegheny score, Richard found the net on a low blast to make it 6-2. Beard won the ensuing faceoff leading to Hawkins’ first goal of the game to push SVC up 7-2 with 12:01 left in the quarter, before Richard put away a pass from Condrasky with 10:48 left to make it 8-2. With 2:56 left in the quarter, Cassidy made it a 9-2 lead off of an assist from Condrasky.
The Gators scored to make it 9-3 with just over a minute left in the third quarter, but the Bearcats quickly gained the momentum to open up the final stanza. Hawkins, Condrasky and Wodarek all scored in a three-minute span to open up a 12-3 lead, before Billet scored twice in a 90-second span to make it 14-3. SVC would then close the game’s scoring with 1:54 left, when Masten netted his first career goal off of a rebound in front.
St. Vincent ended the evening with a 47-28 advantage in shots. Sperling played the first three quarters in goal, making nine saves on 12 shots, while Colby Missel came on in relief to save all three shots he faced.
Allegheny (1-7) was led offensively by Aidan D’Amato, who scored two of his team’s three goals. David Kratzenberg saved 15 shots in goal for the Gators.
St. Vincent’s 6-0 start matches the 2005 squad for best in program history.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday, April 2, when they open up Presidents’ Athletic Conference play with a 3 p.m. road matchup against defending PAC champ Grove City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.