The St. Vincent men’s basketball team opened the Presidents’ Athletic Conference schedule in fine fashion, earning a 91-72 road victory over Franciscan University Wednesday.

The St. Vincent (4-0, 1-0 PAC) offense shot 49 %from the field and saw eight players score at least six points, while defensively, the Bearcats forced 28 Franciscan (0-2, 0-1 PAC) turnovers and limited the hosts to just two three-point field goals.

