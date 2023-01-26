The St. Vincent men’s basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 70-61 loss to visiting Waynesburg University in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Wednesday.

A fast start by Waynesburg University proved to be the difference, as they jumped out to a 13-2 lead after eight minutes of play. The Yellow Jackets used another lengthy run early on in the second half to lead by as many as 17 points. The Bearcats chipped away at the deficit over the game’s final minutes, closing the gap to single digits, but time ran out on the SVC comeback.

