The St. Vincent men’s basketball team rode a fast start and led wire-to-wire in an impressive 72-60 victory over longtime rival Geneva College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Center Saturday.

The St. Vincent (9-7, 5-6) offense saw three players score in double figures, while the Bearcat defense limited a potent Geneva (11-5, 8-3) squad to just 33% from the field and 28% from long distance.

