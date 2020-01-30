The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team came from behind to lead late, but couldn’t hold on in a 68-64 Presidents’ Athletic Conference setback at Grove City on Wednesday.
The Bearcats fall to 4-6 in the PAC and 9-10 overall. The Wolverines improve to 8-2 and 11-7.
Both teams went back and forth with the lead as David Stephen scored the first six points for the Bearcats to put them up, 6-4, just 2:30 into the game. However, that was the last time SVC held the lead in the first half as the Wolverines went on a 7-0 run to lead 11-6 at the 15:37-mark in the first.
After having its lead cut to three by Shemar Bennett and later Tom Neugebauer, GC took a seven-point edge (17-10) with 12:59 in the first half. Bennett, Stephen and then Helton combined for the next six points to make it a 17-16 game. The Bearcats stayed within one basket until the Wolverines went on another 7-0 run to lead, 26-18, at the 5:02-mark.
Stephen ended the run, but Grove City went up 10 and eventually 12 at 34-22. Drew Normandin cut the deficit back to 10, but a three-point shot from the Wolverines as time expired gave Grove City a 37-24 advantage going into the break.
In the second half, Grove City opened its lead to 15, but a three from Stephen and layups from Bennett and Walter Bonds brought the Bearcats within single digits. GC eventually extended its lead back to 11 (45-34) with 15:33 to go in regulation before St. Vincent went on an 11-0 run with Cletus Helton scored five points to tie the game at 45 at the 12:05-mark.
The Wolverines went back in front before Bennett made the score 49-47 with 10:57 to go. Grove City increased its edge back to four, but a three from Josh Duda brought SVC within a single point (51-50). GC doubled the margin, but Stephen scored six of the games next eight points to give the Bearcats their first lead since 17:30 of the first half.
Justice Rice gave Grove City the lead right back with a three, but Stephen evened the game at 57 with 5:24 left. The Wolverines went on a small run of five points before Helton made a layup followed by another Duda three to even the game once again.
Grove City hit a free throw to go up by one with 3:23 left in regulation, but after two minutes of no makes, Bennett scored on a layup with 1:07 to play to give the Bearcats a 64-63 edge. However, Grove City scored the final five points.
Stephen finished with a game-high 22 points, and Bennett finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Helton added 11 points off the bench.
St. Vincent was out rebounded in the game 44-36. Grove City scored 22 second-chance points to only four for SVC.
St. Vincent will host Thiel on Saturday (6 p.m.) in PAC play.
ST. VINCENT (64)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.