The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team played host to Washington and Jefferson in a PAC match on Tuesday night, where the Bearcats came away with a 3-1 come-from-behind win.
W&J won the first set 25-19, but the Bearcats stormed back to win the next three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 26-24 to close out the match.
Carly Augustine led the way for the Bearcats with her third triple-double in a row, as she scored 18 kills, 22 assists, and 15 digs. Kaelyn Staples added 13 kills and Luciana Polk scored 11 kills, while also picking up 25 digs. Stacie Ramos tallied a team-best 27 digs and Vivian Poach recorded 21 assists and 20 digs in the win for St. Vincent.
In the first set, St. Vincent controlled early on, as the Bearcats held a 7-4 lead in the set. Washington and Jefferson responded with a quick 4-0 run, taking an 8-7 lead in the set. They continued to stay on the attack, increasing their 16-10 and then 22-16, poised to win the first set. The Bearcats and Presidents split the last six points of the set as W&J won the first set (25-19).
It was all SVC in the second set, as St. Vincent never lost the lead in the set. W&J had cut the St. Vincent lead to one at 9-8, but SVC with a 15-5 run to take a 24-13 lead. St. Vincent won the set on a kill from Augustine and an assist from Poach to even the match up at 1-1.
It was much of the same story in the third set, as the Bearcats held the lead throughout. Washington and Jefferson led early 2-1, but SVC responded with a 3-0 run to take a 4-2 advantage and never lost the lead the rest of the set. The Presidents cut the lead to 19-17 but SVC responded once again. St. Vincent scored six of the final 10 points to win the second set (25-21), breaking the tie to take a 2-1 lead.
The fourth set went back and forth the entire way through, as neither team was able to take control. The set was tied 7-7 and 15-15. Then, W&J went on a 6-2 run to take a 21-17 advantage. St. Vincent stormed back, going on a 4-1 run to cut the Presidents’ lead to 22-21.
SVC continued the attack, taking a 24-23 lead in the set. W&J responded tying the match up at 24-24, but the Bearcats scored the next two points on a kill by Lindsey Kocjancic and an attacking error on the Presidents to win the set (26-24) and the match 3-1.
St. Vincent led the Presidents in every major statistical category. The Bearcats scored 56 kills, had 12 blocks, 53 assists, and 116 digs as a team.
