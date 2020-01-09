The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team opened an early lead and held on to defeat host Westminster, 66-54, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday.
The Bearcats improved to 3-1 in the PAC and 8-5 overall. On the other side, the Titans fall to 3-2 and 8-6.
Westminster won the opening tip and scored the first basket of the game. David Stephen tied the game with a layup about a minute into the contest.
The Titans then regained the lead with their second layup. Once again, SVC evened the score with a jumper from Andrew Reed.
Shemar Bennett gave the Bearcats their first lead of the game with a free throw. After Westminster regained the advantage, Kyle Pope and Stephen made three-point shots in consecutive order for a 11-7 lead.
Stephen then made a layup, and after Bennett block, the Bearcats went on a fast-break with Reed capping off the transition with a layup. The score forced Westminster to call a timeout, trailing 15-9, with 14:16 left in the first.
St. Vincent kept the momentum going as Stephen made back-to-back layups. Walter Bonds then forced a turnover and completed the coast-to-coast transition with a layup. Once again, the Titans called a full timeout after the make with 12:19 to go as SVC led, 21-9.
Westminster ended SVC’s 10-0 run with a layup from under the rim out of the timeout. Cletus Helton responded with a mid-range jumper of his own to give SVC a 23-11 edge.
St. Vincent turned over the ball on consecutive possessions that allowed the Titans to pull within seven. The Bearcats then went three-plus minutes without a point until Bennett went to the line and went one-for-two from the strip.
Stephen then stole the ball, made the transition layup and was fouled. With the make from the free throw line, SVC was ahead, 27-16, with 7:27 left in the half. Westminster answered with its first basket in nearly four minutes.
Both teams exchanged two-point plays when the Titans’ Austin O’Hara made a three-point shot to cut the SVC margin to eight (31-23). Drew Normandin recorded his first points of the night with a 15-foot shot to increase the SVC advantage to 10 with 2:30 remaining in the first.
Normandin then fought his way through the paint and banked in the layup. Westminster answered with a basket and a free throw. The Bearcats tried for a last-second shot, but it did not fall as they went to halftime with a 35-26 lead.
The start of the second half began with Westminster missing a shot, but an offensive foul by Josh Hutcherson gave SVC the ball. Hutcherson and Bennett were then hit with technical fouls in the trailing moments. The Titans scored the first basket of the half and followed it with two made free throws to trail only by five (35-30).
Reed scored the first St. Vincent bucket to increase the lead back to seven. Bonds kept the momentum going with a baseline drive to give SVC a 39-30 advantage. Westminster nailed a three, but Pope responded with a three of his own at the 15:24-mark.
Collin Neville then made a 15-footer as the shot clock expired. After a Westminster miss, Bennett backed his way down to the block and made a jumper off the glass.
Reed then buried a left wing three off the pass from Bonds to give SVC a 49-33 lead and forced Westminster to call a timeout with 12:12 remaining in regulation. With the make, the Bearcats extended the run to 14-3.
The Titans tried to slow the run with a layup, but Josh Duda connected on a step-back three to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 52-35. Westminster scored four-straight points, but Neville muscled his way through the lane to give the Bearcats a 54-39 lead.
Later in the half, Bennett followed his own miss with a rebound and the putback. St. Vincent kept its lead at 15 (56-41) with 7:49 to go in regulation. After a couple free throws from the Titans, both teams went through a cold spell.
At the 3:56-mark, Westminster continued its run with two layups to cut the differential to nine (56-47). A minute later, Bennett was fouled and the second free throw to increase the lead to double digits again.
Stephen followed with a three-point shot make with 2:10 remaining. The Titans answered as they completed a three-point play and followed it with a jumper to trail 60-52 with 1:17 left on the clock.
Westminster began to foul in hopes to cut the lead. Bonds was fouled on consecutive plays as he made all four free throws. Although Westminster made a layup, Bonds made two more free throws to close out the game.
Stephen led the way for SVC with 17 points and seven rebounds. Reed and Bonds ended the night in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bennett completed the game with nine points and 17 rebounds.
The Bearcats scored 16 points off turnovers and 19 points on the fast-break.
St. Vincent is at Bethany (W.Va.) on Saturday (3 p.m.) in PAC play.
