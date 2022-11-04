After two straight weeks on the road, the St. Vincent College football team returns home for its final two home games of the season. The Bearcats will play host to Waynesburg this week before closing out their season against Bethany on Nov. 12. Kickoff against Waynesburg is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Chuck Noll Field.

Last week SVC traveled to Pittsburgh, taking on nationally ranked Carnegie Mellon University in a Presidents Athletic Conference matchup, where the Tartans defeated the Bearcats by a score of 30-12.

