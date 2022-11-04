After two straight weeks on the road, the St. Vincent College football team returns home for its final two home games of the season. The Bearcats will play host to Waynesburg this week before closing out their season against Bethany on Nov. 12. Kickoff against Waynesburg is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Chuck Noll Field.
Last week SVC traveled to Pittsburgh, taking on nationally ranked Carnegie Mellon University in a Presidents Athletic Conference matchup, where the Tartans defeated the Bearcats by a score of 30-12.
St. Vincent head coach Aaron Smetanka said he was proud of the Bearcats’ fight against the Tartans but said they need to clean up some of their mistakes. St. Vincent had six turnovers in the loss to the Tartans.
“We knew going into the CMU game that they were going to be a tough team,” Smetanka said. “They have shown their toughness throughout the course of this year, which is why they’re sitting at 9-0 right now. Turnovers definitely didn’t help us, especially when you turn the ball over six times. When you turn it over that many times, it’s really tough to come back from that, especially when you are playing against one of the top defenses in the country.”
The Bearcat defense gave SVC a fighting chance in the game last week and Smetanka was happy with that aspect.
“I thought our defense played pretty well on their end,” he said. “They got some stops out there and got some fourth down turnover situations, which was very helpful for us. Holding them to field goals at crucial times when they had some plus territory was extremely helpful too. I thought those guys did a really good job keeping us in the game and we need to build off of that.”
St. Vincent standout quarterback Brady Walker went down with an injury in the Carnegie Mellon game and backup quarterback Austin Slye had to step in for Walker. Smetanka was encouraged by how Slye handled the moment.
“Austin did a really good job coming in for the first time,” Smetanka said. “It was a big stage against a big opponent, and I thought he did a good job staying composed and playing mature out there. He has a really high football IQ, so he has picked up our system pretty well this year. We knew anytime we’d have to make a change we’d feel comfortable putting him in there to play. He kept the offense together and it was good to see the offense finish it out with a good drive to end the game.”
This week the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets make the trip to Latrobe for a PAC game. The Yellow Jackets currently sit at 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the PAC. Smetanka said this is a critical matchup for the Bearcats, especially with a team who is so close to them in the conference standings.
“I feel that Waynesburg is the most improved team in the conference,” Smetanka said. “They have done a really good job turning things around and I give coach Coleman and their staff a lot of credit. They have done a really good job buying in and turning things around quickly.”
Smetanka said he expects an old-school football game, and he wants to make sure the Bearcats are prepared and ready to go for Saturday.
“It’s going to be a big game as both teams have a lot to play for,” Smetanka said. “It’s going to be fast and physical. On the defensive side, we have to get downhill and make some plays. Offensively they are one of the top teams in the conference right now and they have some good playmakers over on that side of the ball. They will use three different running backs at times, and they are all very similar in their skillsets. We have seen them use two quarterbacks this year and both do a good job getting the ball downfield, whether it’s with their arms or with their legs.”
If the Bearcats win their final two games of the season, they will get back to .500 overall for the second straight year in a row.
“It’s very important for us to get back to .500,” Smetanka said. “If you look back to the COVID year, it would be three straight seasons of .500 football if we do it again this year and that has never happened in this program. We still aren’t where we want to be yet but our guys are taking a step forward and understanding that we have to finish the season strong. Guys that were backups who had to step in have done a really good job for us and I think that will be very helpful for them in the future as well.”
