A second half rally fell short for the St. Vincent men’s basketball team, which saw its season end with a 66-51 defeat to host Grove City in the opening round of the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.
Nelson Etuk scored 15 points to top St. Vincent, while Kaleb Fields added 14, connecting in four of his team’s six three-point attempts.
Etuk and Arguel Drotleff each grabbed six rebounds to share the team lead.
The Bearcats looked to take control early on, surging out of the gates to take an 11-4 lead 6:27 into play.
The Wolverines then countered with a quick 9-0 run over the next two minutes to take their first lead of the game 13-11.
A three from Dashawn Sims would briefly give SVC a 14-13 lead, before the Wolverines scored seven straight points to open up a 20-14 lead with 6:54 to go until the break.
The Wolverines put together one more big run to close the half.
The Wolverines quickly regained the momentum in the second half, embarking on a 20-5 run to open up their largest lead of the night. The Bearcats refused to go away. Fields hit threes on consecutive possessions to close the gap to 52-37 with 11:01 left, before layups from Ethan Dunsey and Etuk, and two free throws from Drotleff, cut the deficit to 54-43 with 7:20 to go.
The Bearcats would get no closer, however, as they were held to just two field goals and two free throws over the final five minutes of play.
Conversely, the Wolverines scored on six of the final seven possessions to pull away for the win.
---
St. Vincent (51)
Etuk 7-1-15; Fields 5-0-14; Martinez 2-0-4; Dunesy 1-0-2; Sims 3-0-7; Drotleff 1-2-5; Dunsey 1-0-2; Drotleff 2-0-4; Jones 0-2-2; Bosco 1-0-2 Totals, 20-5(8)—51
Grove City (66)
White 8-4-20; Rose 5-0-10; Thrasher 3-0-9; Bock 2-0-6; Cano 2-0-4; Robinson 1-0-2; Brown 1-0-2; Ward 1-0-2; Gump 1-0-2. Yarberough 1-0-2; Wiseman 1-0-2; McCray 1-0-2; Weir 1-0-2; Bryan 0-1-1. Totals: 27-7(10)—66
Score by Halves
St. Vincent 19 32 — 51
Grove City 29 37 — 66
Three-point field goals: SVC: Fields-4; Simms, Drotleff-1. GC: Thrasher-3; Bock-2; Ellerbee, Christian-1.
