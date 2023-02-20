The St. Vincent men’s basketball team was defeated in overtime, 98-87, at Geneva College in the 2022-23 regular season finale.

After the Bearcats (15-10, 11-9 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) came back from a 17-point deficit midway through the first half to take a second half lead, the host Golden Tornadoes (17-8, 14-6 PAC) used a late second half run to force overtime, before pulling away over the extra session.

