The St. Vincent College baseball team picked up its second Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep in as many days with a pair of decisive wins over visiting Geneva College on a chilly day at Bearcat Ballfield.
In the opener, the Bearcats (9-8, 5-2 PAC) broke open a tight ballgame with a nine-run fifth inning en route to a 12-0 win, while in the nightcap, Jeremy Kruezweiser threw a complete-game gem in SVC’s 6-1 win.
The Bearcat offense racked 11 hits in the opener, while starter Casey Jones threw six innings of one-hit baseball to earn the win less than 24 hours after picking up saves in both ends of SVC’s doubleheader sweep of Chatham.
Eight different SVC players recorded at least one hit and seven recorded at least one RBI. Billy Perroz hit his first career home run as part of a 2-for-3 day, while TJ Dailey went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored and Julian Santana also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
St. Vincent opened its scoring in the fourth inning. Santana led off with a base hit bunt, before scoring on Dailey’s stand-up triple to the deepest part of the park in right-center. Perroz then followed by taking a 3-1 pitch over the wall in left-center field to give SVC a 3-0 lead.
The Bearcats then erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, sending 13 men to the plate and recording seven hits and four walks. One of five Bearcats with two plate appearances in the inning, Santana recorded three RBIs, with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly, while Zach Barberich had an RBI double, Zack VonStein a two-run single, Justin Wright an RBI single and Jordan Sabol a sacrifice fly in the long frame.
The run support was more than ample for Jones, who faced just two batters over the minimum in his six-inning outing, issuing only a third inning walk and a single to lead off the fourth. Devin Bonine closed it out with a scoreless seventh inning.
St. Vincent plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Ben Menarchek was hit by a pitch to lead off, before moving to third on a pair of groundouts. A grounder off of the bat of Dailey was misplayed, bringing home Menarchek with the game’s first run, before Dailey scored the second unearned run of the frame on an errant throw following a Barberich infield single.
The Bearcats again took advantage of a Geneva miscue to score their third run in the bottom of the third. After Perroz drew a two-out walk, his subsequent steal of second base resulted in a pair of Geneva errors, allowing him to cross the plate.
An inning later, Derek Hald stroked a one-out single to center, stole second and scored on a Menarchek single to left to make it 4-0 before the Bearcats used some crafty baserunning, resulting in a steal of home by Kyle Belmont to push the lead to 5-0.
The Bearcats would get their final run of the day in a big way, with Dailey putting an exclamation point on his strong day with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Meanwhile, Kruezweiser was in control on the mound from the start. The sophomore struck out four of the first six batters he faced, and got stronger as the game went on. He allowed just four baserunners over his first eight shutout innings, before the Golden Tornadoes used a single, walk and double play to scratch across their only run of the doubleheader in the top of the ninth.
In the 9-inning complete game, Kruezweiser finished with a line of one run on four hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts.
Offensively, six different players accounted for St. Vincent’s six hits, with one apiece from Menarchek, Dailey, Perroz, Sabol, Barberich and Hald, while Belmont drew three walks.
The Bearcats, winners of five straight, are scheduled to be back in action on April 5 playing their sixth game in four days when they welcome Washington & Jefferson to Bearcat Ballfield for a 4 p.m. single, nine-inning game.
