Despite holding a lead in the final minutes, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team dropped Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference regular season finale at Chatham, 92-87.
SVC completes the regular season at 7-9 in the PAC and 12-13 overall. Chatham moves to 11-5 and 16-9.
Tied, 56-56, with 13:44 to go in regulation, SVC’s Cletus Helton hit a three before Walter Bonds followed with a three of his own as the Bearcats took a 64-56 lead with 11:20 on the clock. Both teams exchanged baskets until Andrew Reed nailed a three-pointer while David Stephen followed with a layup to give St. Vincent a double-digit advantage (73-62).
Down, 81-71, with 5:01 to go in the second half, the Cougars slowly began to come back into the game. After Shemar Bennett hit a jumper, Chatham nailed back-to-back threes to tie the game at 83 with 2:22 left.
Stephen made two free throws to give the lead back to SVC, but Chatham’s quickly tied the game and eventually took the lead with a three. Bennett hit a jumper to get the Bearcats within one, but another three followed by a free throw closed out the game for Chatham.
In the first half, it was Chatham that grabbed an early lead.
SVC slowly battled back and evened it at 23 with 8:22 on the clock off a jumper from Reed. The Cougars regained the lead and held it until halftime.
Bennett led all Bearcats with 21 points while Helton finished with 17. Josh Duda also totaled 14 points with Bonds and Reed scored 10 points each. Chatham outscored SVC in bench points, 35-16.
St.Vincent finishes the regular season in sixth place and will face third-seeded Westminster on the road, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the PAC playoffs.
