The banged-up St. Vincent College football team is preparing to host Bethany, 1 p.m. Saturday during the Bearcats’ season finale at Chuck Noll Field.
SVC has been forced to endure a number of injuries to several key players, particularly within the last two weeks.
Receiver Keith Kalp, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, has missed the last two games, and SVC coach Aaron Smetanka wasn’t sure if he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Bethany.
Junior quarterback Brady Walker is battling a knee injury. Walker, who left last week’s game early against Westminster, also might not be able to play in the season finale. Walker, one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, holds SVC’s all-time team record for touchdown passes.
Molayo Irefin, one of Walker’s top targets, also left the game against Westminster early with a concussion and did not return. Smetanka does not expect Irefin to play on Saturday.
“It seems like every game we have at least one injury,” Smetanka said. “(Injuries) have been a theme of ours all year. We have had bad luck with injuries but it’s about who is going to step up.”
SVC battled several injuries during the 41-6 loss against Westminster, the co-conference leader.
SVC enjoyed a promising start when Westminster fumbled the opening kickoff and Cam Norris recovered for the Bearcats.
“The way the game started out for us was great,” Smetanka said. “We had great field position inside (Westminster’s) territory.”
SVC started at the Westminster 14-yard line, but on the second play of the ensuing series, Irefin fumbled — it was the play where he suffered his injury — and the Titans regained possession.
“We had a screen set up perfectly and Molayo did a great job making a couple guys miss,” Smetanka said. “Unfortunately for (Molayo) that play ended his game after he got his facemask ripped down and they got the ball back, which changed perspectives.”
Westminster grabbed the momentum with 21 unanswered points and a three-touchdown lead. Billy Beck picked up a score before halftime, but the extra point was blocked and the Bearcats trailed by 15 points at the break.
Then, it was all Westminster.
The Titans shut down the SVC offense, while adding three more touchdowns of their own, including an interception return for a score and the eventual 35-point margin.
SVC senior Devin Gleason replaced Walker following his injury. Gleason finished 11 of 23 passing for 101 yards and two interceptions. Beck had 13 carries for 53 yards and a score, while Phil Harding caught five passes for 77 yards.
“We came out in the second half with a good game plan, and we were looking forward to starting the half out strong,” Smetanka said. “They really built off of the momentum of the pick six.”
The Bearcats want to finish the season on a positive note against Bethany, while celebrating the team’s senior day. SVC is currently 3-5 in the PAC and 4-5 overall, and the Bearcats are looking for another win to finish with a .500 record.
The Bearcats have been .500 or better in just three seasons since returning as a varsity sport in 2007. SVC ended 6-5 in 2011, the Bearcats were 5-5 in 2016 and 2-2 in the COVID-19-shortened spring season in 2020.
“Right now, our goal is to finish this thing out strong and get our fifth (win),” Smetanka said. “There has been a lot of progress (this year). These guys have really pushed and have done great things.”
The Bearcats have enjoyed recent success against Bethany with wins in the last two matchups. SVC has outscored the Bison 62-16 during the two-game win streak, including a 35-6 victory in the spring season. Bethany leads the all-time series with a 10-4 record.
SVC will honor its senior class on Saturday prior to the game. Smetanka feels that it’s a special day each year for his team.
“At the end of the day (senior day) is why you coach the game of football,” he said. “For everything they put in, the blood, the sweat, and the tears at the end of the day you want them to grow to have a great career path in what they are studying.”
