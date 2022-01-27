Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short

The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team was unable to finish a second-half comeback on Wednesday, falling 60-59 in the final seconds at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Waynesburg.
Trailing by 17 points midway through the first half, the Bearcats took a three-point lead in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. However, SVC was held to just one basket over the final three minutes of regulation, while Waynesburg scored the eventual game-winner with 20 seconds remaining.
The Bearcats were paced by Emily Cavacini’s 17 points, while Lizzie Bender tallied 10 and Taylor Geer added eight. Ella Marconi grabbed a team-high 11 boards for SVC.
SVC took a 59-56 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation on a pair of free throws from Cavacini and another from Alana Winkler, but neither team managed to find basket over the next three and a half minutes, before Waynesburg cut it to 59-58 on a jumper by Anika Dansby.
After forcing a Bearcat turnover on the ensuing possession, the Yellow Jackets took the 60-59 lead on a foul line jumper from Brooke Fuller with 20 seconds left. The Bearcats missed on a pair of shots in the final seconds.
In the opening half, Waynesburg led 30-13 with less than six minutes left but the Bearcats began to chip away. A late Geer layup capped off a 13-2 run and trimmed SVC’s deficit to 23-26 at halftime.
For the contest, SVC was held to 35.9% shooting from the floor (23-for-64). Waynesburg shot 33.8% from the field, as they held a 48-43 edge in rebounding.
Three Yellow Jackets scored in double-figures, as Avery Robinson and Madisen Dayton each tallied 16 while Fuller chipped in 14.
SVC continues conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday when it visits Washington & Jefferson. Spectators will be required to wear masks.
ST. VINCENT (59)
