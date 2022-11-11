The St. Vincent football team will conclude its season on Saturday, playing host to Bethany in the annual green game rivalry. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday with senior day festivities taking place prior to the game.

Last week the Bearcats played host to Waynesburg, and they defeated the Yellow Jackets by a final score of 53-16. The 53 points scored were the most points scored for the Bearcats in nearly three years.

