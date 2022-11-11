The St. Vincent football team will conclude its season on Saturday, playing host to Bethany in the annual green game rivalry. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday with senior day festivities taking place prior to the game.
Last week the Bearcats played host to Waynesburg, and they defeated the Yellow Jackets by a final score of 53-16. The 53 points scored were the most points scored for the Bearcats in nearly three years.
St. Vincent tallied 330 yards of total offense in the game. Individually, Brady Walker was 19-25, throwing for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Running back, D.J. Gray rushed 12 times for 105 yards and one touchdown as well.
Max Pisula scored yet another rushing touchdown in the win for SVC as well. Receiver Molayo Irefin returned a 102-yard kick return for a touchdown which was the longest return in program history. Irefin also caught eight passes for 85 yards in the win as well.
On the defensive side of the ball Ethan Facey recorded 10 total tackles including half a tackle for loss. Jaden Edmunds and Nathan Sullivan both had seven tackles apiece. Joanes Polynice had a big game as well. He returned a fumble recovery for a 74-yard touchdown and had two tackles for loss, including one sack.
This week the Bearcats look to close out their season with a win and finish .500 overall. St. Vincent has won three straight over the Bisons, including a 52-7 win at Chuck Noll Field last season in the regular season finale.
The Bisons average just 12.9 points per game and 288 yards of total offense per game. The Bearcats on the other hand have a high-powered attack, averaging 28 points per game and 295 yards of total offense.
If the Bearcats win on Saturday it would be the first time in the program’s history that they would finish with five or more wins in back to back seasons.
