Shemar Bennett was named Tournament MVP after scoring a career high 27 points to lead the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team to an 81-73 win over Catholic (D.C.) University in the Catholic Basketball Invitational Championship held at SVC’s Carey Center on Sunday.
Catholic Invitational
(St. Vincent College)
First Round
St. Vincent 78, Immaculata 71
Immaculata held a five-point advantage, 18-13, a little more than six minutes into play, but SVC’s Andrew Reed hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Bearcats a 19-18 advantage.
Immaculata later retook control, building a 28-22 lead with 7:22 remaining in the first half, but four straight points from Cletus Helton followed by a David Stephen basket, tied the game at 28
Down one (31-30) late in the half, Stephen hit a three, followed by a Shemar Bennett score to give St. VIncent a four-point lead, but the Macs added the final score of the half to make it 35-33 in favor of the Bearcats at the break.
Immaculata played well to start the second half, opening a 45-40 lead early, but the SVC defense then took control of the game.
Stephen hit a three and followed with a rebound that led to a Helton layup that tied the game. Helton then came up with a steal and scored on a fast-break while also drawing a foul. The conventional three-point play put SVC in front, 48-45.
Walter Bonds got into the action with a steal, feeding Helton for another layup to make it 50-45, completing a 10-0 run for the Bearcats.
Later, after the Mighty Macs came up with a steal and score to cut the gap to five (55-50), Kyle Pope hit a three from the corner to increase the lead to eight just past the midway point of the second half.
After a Stephen three later put SVC in front by nine (61-52), Immaculata went on a nine-point run, tying the game at the 7:22-mark and forcing SVC to take a timeout.
The Macs regrouped and eventually battled back to take a 65-64 edge with 5:18 remaining. After a Bearcat timeout, Bonds fed the ball inside to Bennett for a layup to put St. Vincent back in front by one.
Immaculata again used its speed to its advantage, drawing fouls and scoring on a fast break, taking a 69-67 lead with three minutes left. This time it was Bonds that tied the game, driving into the lane for a layup at the 2:40-mark.
The next score belonged to the Macs as they took a 71-69 lead.
Stephen followed with a three as the shot clock expired, putting SVC in front by one, and after Immaculata turned the ball over, Stephen followed with a spinning layup in traffic at the 1:06-mark that gave SVC a 74-71 lead. Josh Duda battled for a rebound and drew a foul on the next possession, then hit both free throws to extend the margin to five with 52 seconds left.
A block by Bennett gave SVC the ball back with 40 ticks remaining, and Reed was then fouled. He made one shot to put SVC up by six, 77-71.
Stephen led the offense with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Bennett recorded a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Helton added 15 points, while Bonds tallied six steals and six points.
Championship
St. Vincent 81, Catholic (DC.) 73
Catholic played well early, but Bennett kept the game close for the Bearcats, scoring six points as SVC trailed, 9-8, a little more than five minutes into play.
After a score by the Cardinals made it 11-8, Josh Duda scored to cut the gap to one, then a steal by Cletus Helton led to a Walter Bonds fast-break to put SVC in front. Duda and Bonds then hit threes to extend the SVC lead to 18-12 at the 11-minute mark of the half.
Catholic battled back, going on a 6-0 run to tie the game just 45 seconds later, but a Bennett layup once again put the Bearcats on top.
From there, the next several minutes were played evenly, with teams trading scores and leads. A layup by Riley Hayes with 4:30 to go extended the Cardinals’ lead to three, 32-29, and a three a little more than a minute later gave Catholic a six-point edge. By the half, the difference had grown to 10, with Catholic taking a 39-29 advantage into the break.
Catholic built its lead to 11 early in the second half, 42-31, but SVC quickly tallied five straight points. Stephen drew a foul while shooting a long-range shot and sunk all three free throws, and Bennett then added a layup to make it 42-36. After another Cardinal turnover, Duda hit a three to cut the margin in half.
After a missed shot, Helton grabbed a rebound and drew a foul, hitting one shot to make it a two-point game, 42-40, with 14:33 to go.
Another Catholic (3-7) turnover led to a layup by Helton that tied the game, 42-42, completing the 11-point comeback for the Bearcats, and forcing the Cardinals to take a timeout at the 14:07-mark.
The Bearcats quickly caused another turnover, and Helton fed the ball to Bennett for a layup, giving SVC the lead, 44-42.
Later, with the game tied at 48, Duda hit a three, followed by a Bonds steal and fast-break layup by Stephen that ran the Saint Vincent lead to five, 53-48.
SVC hiked the lead to seven (60-53), but Catholic responded with five straight points to make it a two-point game with 7:20 remaining.
However, the Bearcats pulled away quickly, as Duda started the rally by hitting two free throws. Bennett then scored off an inside feed from Helton, followed by a Duda steal that led to a Bennett dunk, making it 66-58 with 5:40 to go.
Once again, the Cardinals battled back, with a conventional three-point play at the 3:17-mark cutting the margin to just one, 68-67.
Seconds later, Duda followed with a three for SVC to extend the lead to four, but Catholic answered right back with a three, then came up with a steal that led to a foul. Hayes hit one shot, tying the game at 71 with 2:10 on the clock.
A Bennett layup off a pass from Bonds put SVC in front by two, and Duda then fought for a rebound on a missed Cardinal shot, drew a foul, and hit both shots from the charity stripe to make it a four-point SVC edge
Catholic scored on a layup with 36 ticks lef, to make the score 75-73 in favor of the Bearcats, but the Cardinals were forced to foul, and sent SVC’s Bonds to the line with 25 seconds remaining. He hit both shots to make it 77-73, and Helton came up with a key steal and drew a foul on the ensuing possession.
Helton’s free throws put the game out of reach.
Bennett added eight rebounds and three blocks to go along with his 27 points. Duda scored 18 points while Bonds had a career-best 11, to go along with six assists.
Stephen added 11 points, while Helton had nine points and eight rebounds. Stephen was also named to the All-Tournament team.
For Catholic, Hayes tallied 21 points.
