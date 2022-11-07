The St. Vincent women’s bowling team had a perfect weekend, recording an 8-0 record and winning the Bobcat Baker Classic championship, hosted by Pitt-Greensburg.
The Bearcats got off to a fast start on the first day of the event, averaging 185.6 over the first five games.
Abby Justice struck on her first five throws of the day, scoring 232 over her first 10 frames, as SVC defeated La Roche University by a score of 928-779.
SVC had a bye in the second round, before facing Penn State-Behrend in round three.
SVC opened the block with team games of 211, 195 and 203, pulling away to a 967-863 win.
Olivia Emmonds finished with a 204 over her 10 frames in the series to lead the way.
In the next round, SVC faced Ursuline College, and the team started the round with its highest single game of the day, 234. St. Vincent finished the set with a 204 game, winning by a score of 944-718. Kaitlyn Morrison’s 234 score was tops on the team.
Finally, the Bearcats wrapped up the day against host Pitt-Greensburg, and put together its best series of the afternoon, with games of 189-220-206-186-180, for a 981 series (196.2 average).
For the afternoon, Justice led the way with an average of 211, while Jackie Koehler averaged 188.3 and Morrison finished at 187.5.
Rounding out the top five for the Bearcats were Emmonds (180.5) and Sabine Strickland (176.5).
On day two, SVC started the day with a 959-687 win over Pitt-Greensburg, throwing games of 200-200-185-174-200.
In the final match to set seeding for bracket play, the Bearcats defeated Ursuline by a score of 860-741.
Entering as the No. 1 seed in the best-of-seven brackets, St. Vincent defeated No. 4 Pitt-Greensburg, four games to one, then moved on to face Ursuline, winners in itssemifinal match over Penn State-Behrend (4-2).
The Bearcats got off to a rocky start, dropping game one before coming back to win games two and three with scores of 185 and 199.
Ursuline captured game four, 166-154, to make it 2-2. St. Vincent then won the final two games to earn the 4-2 series win and the tournament title.
Jackie Koehler led the way on the second day, averaging 181.7, while Justice was second at 179.2. Strickland (178.0), Monique Koehler (17.33) and Emmonds (17.03) completed the top five for St. Vincent.
The Bearcats are now 17-1 on the season and will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 12, traveling to Altoona for the Unicorn Invitational, hosted by Penn State-Altoona.
