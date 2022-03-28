The St. Vincent women’s bowling team came up short in its bid for the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championship, finishing second to Medaille College. It was Medaille’s fifth straight AMCC title. The Bearcats entered Championship day with no losses in the double-elimination event. The first part of the match was a traditional game. SVC fell behind by 10 pins early, then Medaille stretched its lead to 30 by the fourth frame. Bearcat senior Jessica Guesman kept the Bearcats in the game by starting the game with five consecutive strikes, then after a spare in the sixth frame, added two more strikes. Mercedes Belch and Olivia Emmonds each doubled in the later frames to bring the teams into a tie with just three frames remaining. However, the Mavericks were sharp in the final two frames, pulling away to a 56-pin victory, 1014-958. Guesman led the scoresheet with a 243 game, while Belch added a 192 and Jackie Koehler finished with a 188.
Up next was a five-game set of Baker team games. The Bearcats shot a solid 185 in game one, but Medaille started with four consecutive strikes, en route to a 214. The Bearcats remained consistent in game two, winning 189-157, to take a 3-pin advantage in the series. Medaille then won the third game by 17 pins, before a 210 in game four allowed them to pull away to a 75-pin lead. The Bearcats’ 192 in game five helped to make up 33 pins, but it wasn’t enough, as Medaille won 917-875. In the best 2-of-3 format, that gave Medaille the match victory.
With both teams now tied in the tournament with one loss each, it set up as a best-of-seven Baker block to decide the conference champion and a trip to the NCAA National Tournament.
Medaille got off to a quick start, shooting a 222 and winning game one. The Bearcats led throughout much of game two, but a split in the 9th frame allowed the Mavericks to come back for a 197-192 win and a 2-0 lead.
Game three was all St. Vincent, as Kaitlyn Morrison, Sabine Strickland and Jackie Koehler threw strikes on consecutive shots, allowing SVC to open a large early lead and roll to a 205-154 win.
With the match score now 2-1, the Bearcats needed a big fourth game, but left splits in four of the first 7 frames, as Medaille won the game to take a 3-1 lead. The Bearcats again left two splits in game five, while the opponents stayed consistent and earned a 208-163 win, capturing the series and the conference title, four games to one.
Jessica Guesman and Mercedes Belch were named to the All-Tournament Team. All-Conference honors will be announced on Tuesday.
The Bearcats finished the season with a record of 33-10. Their .767 winning percentage was one of the highest in the entire NCAA for the year. The program’s three seniors – Guesman, Belch and Abby Kyle, ended their four-year run with an overall record of 136-35.
