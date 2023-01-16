The St. Vincent women’s bowling team placed three on the All-Tournament Team and took first place among seven teams in the Greater Pittsburgh Collegiate Classic, held at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg Saturday.
As a team, St. Vincent averaged 186.1 for the day, led by Tournament MVP Monique Koehler, who led the field with a four-game total of 800 (200 per game). She was joined by teammates Sabine Strickland (2nd, 775, 193.7 average), and Abby Justice (5th, 750, 187.5 average). Olivia Emmonds finished sixth overall with a total of 742 (185.5 average), while Kaitlyn Morrison averaged 193.3 in three games.
The Bearcats got off to a strong start, shooting a team score of 985 in the first game (197 average). Strickland had the top score with a 227, while Koehler finished with a 222 game, and Emmonds had a 204. The team total put St. Vincent in first place after the opening game, and the team never trailed the remainder of the day.
In game two, SVC tallied a 960 score, led by Koehler’s 208. Strickland added a 199, followed by Morrison (193). Emmonds and Justice each finished with a 180.
Game three was the best of the day for St. Vincent, with the team shooting a 999 total. Morrison (215) and Koehler (203) had the top scores, while Emmonds (198), Justice (193) and Strickland (190) completed the lineup. The Bearcats slipped to an 862 total in the fourth and final traditional game, with Justice posting a 204 score.
Up next were four blocks of four Baker team games each. The SVC lineup of Cassandra Bromke, Mercedes Belch, Morrison, Justice and Jackie Koehler set the tone early, with 9 strikes en route to a 256 game. SVC finished the block with games of 194, 150 and 223, for a total of 823. The team then held its lead over the final 12 Baker games.
Jackie Koehler led the score sheet in Baker play, with a per-frame average of 19.96, a game equivalent of 199.6. Belch (18.76), Strickland (18.07), Bromke (17.66) and Morrison (17.66) rounded out the top-five.
For the day, the Bearcats set four team scoring records. High Baker game (256), high traditional team game (999), High four-game traditional total (3806) and high four-game Baker total (823).
The team will return to action on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, traveling to Columbus, Ohio, for a Saturday event before continuing on to Louisville, Ky., for a Sunday tournament.
