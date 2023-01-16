The St. Vincent women’s bowling team placed three on the All-Tournament Team and took first place among seven teams in the Greater Pittsburgh Collegiate Classic, held at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg Saturday.

As a team, St. Vincent averaged 186.1 for the day, led by Tournament MVP Monique Koehler, who led the field with a four-game total of 800 (200 per game). She was joined by teammates Sabine Strickland (2nd, 775, 193.7 average), and Abby Justice (5th, 750, 187.5 average). Olivia Emmonds finished sixth overall with a total of 742 (185.5 average), while Kaitlyn Morrison averaged 193.3 in three games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.