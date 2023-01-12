The St. Vincent men’s basketball team snapped its five-game losing streak defeating Franciscan 73-53 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Wednesday.

The St. Vincent (8-7, 4-5) offense saw seven players score at least seven points, while the SVC defense nabbed 15 steals and forced 23 Franciscan (4-11, 1-9) turnovers.

