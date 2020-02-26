Seeded No. 6, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team went on the road and, for the third time this season, defeated Westminster in the quarterfinals of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs.
The Bearcats upended the third-seeded Titans, 88-78.
Junior guard David Stephen became the 34th member of the 1,000-point club at St. Vincent with his career-high 33 points.
Coming out of halftime, SVC (13-13) led, 48-41, as both teams exchanged field goals to begin the second half.
At the 15:47-mark, the Titans scored seven-straight to trail by three points, 58-55. SVC answered by scoring 14 of the next 19 points to open a 72-60 advantage with 8:19 left in regulation. Despite Westminster cutting the difference to single digits on multiple occasions, the Bearcats won by the 10-point margin.
Westminster led early, 7-3, until Drew Normandin scored five-consecutive points for the Bearcats. Both sides went back and forth with the lead until SVC netted 13 of the final 19 points in the first half to take control of the game.
Along with his 33 points, Stephen corralled six rebounds and had five steals while going 13 of 21 (.619) from the field. Shemar Bennett scored 21 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year. Normandin also finished with double-digit points as he contributed 17 on the evening.
St. Vincent (13-13) will travel to Grove City, 7 p.m. Thursday to face the top-seeded Wolverines in the PAC semifinals.
