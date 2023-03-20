The St. Vincent baseball team concluded its four-game series in Newport News with an 8-6 loss to the Apprentice School Sunday.

Despite scoring three runs in the eighth inning and one run in the ninth the Bearcats were unable to overcome the 8-2 deficit as they fell just short to the Builders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.