The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team suffered its first loss in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night against undefeated Chatham, 56-40.
The Bearcats fall to 2-4 on the season, 1-1 in conference play, while Chatham moved to 7-0 and 2-0 in the PAC.
Ella Marconi led the SVC scorers in double figures with 10 points, while Alana Winkler added eight points and Autumn Fennell came off the bench to score seven. Marconi also grabbed 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
St. Vincent got off to a strong start and opened up a 13-8 lead at the close of the first quarter, led by 5 points from Fennell. The Cougars repaid the favor in the second stanza, outscoring SVC 12-0 over the first five minutes of the quarter to take a 20-13 lead.
Baskets by Alana Winkler on back-to-back possessions pulled the Bearcats to within four, 23-19, with just under two minutes left, but the Cougars scored the final four points of the half to take a 27-19 lead into the locker room.
The Cougars continued to increase their lead over the third quarter, out-scoring SVC 25-9 to take a 52-28 lead into the final stanza.
The deficit was too much to overcome for the hosts, who suffered their first regular-season home PAC loss since Jan. 30, 2019, a span of 21 conference games.
The Bearcats ended the game with a 46-42 edge in rebounding, with rookie Alyssa Morgan gabbing seven boards and Winkler and Kassidy Smith six apiece, but SVC committed 22 turnovers and were held to just 26% from the floor, including a 3 of 15 mark on three-pointers.
Julianna Skowron led the Cougar offense, scoring a game-high 11 points while teammate Emily Durkee had a 10-point performance. Maddy Grennes grabbed 11 rebounds.
St. Vincent will host Washington & Jefferson in another PAC matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
——
CHATHAM (56)
Skowron 5-0-11; Smith 3-1-8; Grennes 1-5-7; McClain 2-2-6; D’Angelo 0-0-0; Durkee 3-2-10; Rodriquez 3-0-8; Labriola 1-1-3; Brunner 0-2-2; McConahy 0-1-1; Radomsky 0-0-0. Totals, 18-12(19)—56
ST. VINCENT (40)
Marconi 4-2-10; Winkler 3-2-8; Cavacini 1-2-5; Geer 0-0-0; Bender 0-0-0; Fennell 2-2-7; Morgan 2-0-4; Smith 1-1-3; Betz 1-1-3; Delaney 0-0-0. Totals, 14-9(11)—40
Score by Quarters
Chatham 8 19 25 4 — 56 St. Vincent 13 6 9 12 — 40
Three-point field goals: McClain, Durkee, Rodriguez 2, Skowron, Smith, Labriola; Cavacini, Fennell, Betz.
