Eleven members of the St. Vincent women’s swimming team have been recognized with All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) accolades following their performances at the PAC Swimming and Diving Championships Feb. 10-12.
Lauren Connors, Sarah Alexander, Sara Basala, Madison Cassidy, Katie Kozy, Cara Luallen and Erica Steele have each been named First Team All-PAC; Callysta Fontanazza, Lauren Krecota and Abby Leskovansky have earned Second Team All-PAC recognition; while Julia Mikiti was named Honorable Mention All-PAC. Additionally, Amanda Pugliano was selected to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
The all-conference swimming and diving teams are determined by a formula-based selection process using student-athletes’ individual and relay finishes at the conference championship.
Connors (Pittsburgh, Pa./Upper St. Clair) highlights the St. Vincent contingent of all-conference performers, as she became the first swimmer in program history to be named the PAC MVP following a remarkable performance at the championship meet. The junior tallied three first-place individual finishes, while also swimming on four relay squads that finished either first or second. Individually, she won the 200 backstroke for the third straight year, while also picking up wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. She anchored SVC’s winning 200 freestyle relay, while also swimming legs in the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, which each finished second.
The freshman Alexander (Catonsville, Md./Mount De Sales) claimed gold in the 1650 freestyle, while she placed fourth in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free. She also swam on SVC’s 400 relay squad that placed second, and on the third-place 800 free relay team.
Basala (Somerset, Pa./Somerset), a junior, claimed gold in the 100 breaststroke, third in the 200 breast and eighth in the 200 IM, and was a part of the Bearcats’ second-place 200 medley relay.
Cassidy (Greensburg, Pa./Greensburg Salem), a freshman, earned a first-place finish in the 200 breast, a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast and a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM, while also swimming for the Bearcats’ second-place 400 medley relay.
Kozy (Pittsburgh, Pa./Carlynton), a junior, was a part of SVC’s victorious 200 free relay, as well as second-place finishes in the 400 free relay, the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay. Individually, she claimed third place in the 100 butterfly and fifth-place in the 500- free.
Luallen (Pataskala, Ohio/Bishop Hartley), a junior, placed second in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free, while she swam on SVC’s first-place 200 free relay and third-place 800 free relay.
Steele (Greensburg, Pa./Greensburg Salem), a junior, earned a trio of top-four finishes in the freestyle, including a first-place effort in the 50, a third-place finish in the 100 and a fourth-place finish in the 200. She also swam on the first-place 200 free relay, and the second-place 200 medley, 400 free and 400 medley relay teams.
Fontanazza (Jeannette, Pa./Hempfield), a freshman, had three top-10 individual finishes, including the 100 fly (2nd), the 200 fly (9th) and the 50 free (10th), while she swam on four relay squads that finished in the top-10, including the 200 medley, 200 free, 400 free and 400 medley.
Krecota (Marion Center, Pa./Marion Center), a senior, placed fifth in the 200 fly, fifth in the 400 IM and seventh in the 1650 free, while she swam on SVC’s third-place 800 free relay team.
Leskovansky (Houtzdale, Pa./Homeschooled), a freshman, placed fifth in the 100 back and sixth in both the 50 and 100 free, while she was a part of the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 medley relay squads.
Mikita (Verona, Pa./Penn Hills), a junior, earned a ninth-place finish in the 400 IM and 10th-place finishes in both the 100 back and 200 back, while swimming a leg in SVC’s third-place 800 free relay.
Pugliano, a junior from Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Gateway High School, competed in three events at the PAC Championships, including the 500 free, 1650 free and 200 butterfly.
Joining the aforementioned award-winners, SVC head coach Josh Gurekovich was named the PAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, as he led the Bearcats to a second-place finish, matching their highest in program history.
